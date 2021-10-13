At Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, we believe it’s important for residents to take action to clean up the vast amounts of litter along our roadsides, parks, trails, and other public spaces. Every year, we organize and lead dozens of community litter cleanups across Massachusetts. Thousands of volunteers from our 35 local chapters also pitch in to clean up the mess.

However, we also believe Massachusetts needs to ramp up efforts to prevent litter in the first place. An updated bottle law is a long-overdue step in that direction (“Time to upgrade our successful bottle law,” Editorial, Oct. 11). If every littered water bottle, nip container, or sports drink was worth 10 cents, people would be incentivized to either return these containers for the deposit or pick them for the income. These items are among the most common types of litter we collect during our cleanups.