Aaron Nesmith had 23 points to lead the Celtics. Payton Pritchard had 10 in the first half before sitting out the second because of a nose injury. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schröder all sat out to rest. Al Horford and Jaylen Brown missed the game because they recently tested positive for COVID-19.

ORLANDO — The Celtics escaped their first two preseason games with last-minute wins, and Wednesday’s rematch against the Magic went down to the final seconds, too, but this time former Rhode Island star Jeff Dowtin drilled a 16-footer to send Orlando to a 103-102 win.

Theo Pinson gave the Celtics a 102-101 lead with a pair of free throws with 42.7 seconds left. Boston got the ball back after a Robin Lopez miss, but Garrison Matthews’s 3-pointer from the left corner was an airball.

The Magic elected not to call timeout, and the Celtics actually defended the scattered play quite well, forcing Dowtin into a tough fadeaway 16-footer with 0.2 seconds left, but he drained it. Boston could only win on a tip-in at that point, and after a timeout the sideline inbounds pass was batted away.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics started Nesmith, Grant Williams, Robert Williams, Romeo Langford and Pritchard. The offense was disjointed at the start and the Celtics missed their first six shots, but they settled in afterward, with good ball movement leading to good looks. The Magic mostly played their regular starters.

▪ Robert Williams didn’t have much success from the perimeter in Boston’s preseason opener last week, and afterward coach Ime Udoka made it clear that the Celtics prefer to see him operate closer to the rim, where he can usually dunk on opponents’ heads. But this is preseason, and Williams stepped out and drilled a pair of mid-range jumpers in the first half on Wednesday.

▪ Robert Williams took an inadvertent shot to the face from Garrison Matthews when the Celtics were defending a fast break in the second quarter. After wincing for a bit, he seemed fine.

He was Boston’s only regular starter who played, but he clearly didn’t think he was too big for it. He showed good hustle several times, like when he chased down a steal in the backcourt in the second and went tumbling after a loose ball in the third.

▪ Pritchard often looked like the best player on the floor in the first half, when he had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. He’s looked poised and focused since summer league and appears in line to keep a substantial role in Udoka’s rotation at the start of this year.

▪ The Celtics are still evaluating their options for their final two roster spots, and in the first quarter three hopefuls were on the court at once: Jabari Parker, Matthews and Ryan Arcidiacono. Parker, who played 10 games for the Celtics last season after signing in April, was the standout. In the first half he scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and also came up with a nice steal. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke highly of Parker last season, too.

▪ Center Bruno Fernando could also be in the mix for one of the final two slots, but it probably wasn’t the best sign for him that he sat out the entire first half despite all of the notable absences. Theo Pinson, who is on a training camp deal, played in the second quarter but Fernando, whose contract is guaranteed this season, did not. Fernando checked in for the first time midway through the third.

▪ With about six seconds left on the shot clock in the second quarter, the Celtics started a “3, 2, 1″ chant as Magic guard Gary Harris dribbled near their bench. He launched a shot that missed, and Boston’s players seemed to enjoy it.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.