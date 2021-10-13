Maggie Driscoll, Watertown — Watertown and Reading were scoreless late in their Monday matchup in the Middlesex League, when the junior saved the day, scoring the winner off a corner as time expired.

Shaw Downing, Franklin — The 12-1 Panthers have allowed just four goals this season thanks to Downing’s spectacular defensive play. On the other side of the field, the junior has been a playmaker as well, netting two goals and an assist over the last week.





Annie Ettenhofer, Winchester — Winchester has held teams scoreless an astounding seven times this season thanks to stellar defense. Ettenhofer is one of those strong defenders, while also contributing two goals on offense. She is also a key playmaker on Winchester’s squad.

Lauren Rothwell, Somerset-Berkley — The midfielder has been a key cog for the Blue Raiders in their four-game winning streak. She scored two second-quarter goals in their 4-1 victory against Dighton-Rehoboth. The senior is committed to play at Bryant next fall.

Delaney Woekel, Newburyport — The sophomore lit up the scoresheet for the Clippers over the last week. She scored twice and added an assist against Georgetown, and added a hat trick on Monday against Rockport.

