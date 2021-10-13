That would mean Jones, who threw a little away from the team early in the workout, would have missed most of the preparation for the Rams (4-1).

Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday Jones remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. It is unlikely he’ll practice Thursday since the next step in the protocol would be either increased physical activity followed by a non-contact practice.

Daniel Jones has made some progress since suffering a concussion last weekend and there’s a chance the Giants quarterback will play against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

If that’s the case, the likelihood is backup Mike Glennon will start for New York (1-4) in the game at MetLife Stadium.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) also did not practice Wednesday. Barkley and Golladay were hurt against the Cowboys.

Colts WR Hilton might play Sunday

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for the team’s light workout.

If all goes well over the next few days, he might be playing Sunday against Houston.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend.

Texans QB to remain on injured reserve

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor won’t come off injured reserve this week, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil will have thumb surgery and is expected to be out at least a month.

Taylor injured his hamstring Sept. 19 against the Browns and was placed on injured reserve the following week. He is eligible to return this week, but coach David Culley said he still needs more time.

Tunsil injured his left thumb in a loss to the Patriots Sunday and will have surgery Thursday. Geron Christian will take over at left tackle while Tunsil recovers.

Browns stars Garrett, Chubb hurting

The Browns have an all-star roster of players hurt as they begin preparing for the unbeaten Cardinals.

NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Cleveland players not practicing because of injuries.

Garrett, who has seven sacks and been dominant all season, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end sat out two practices last week, but played in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chubb rushed for 161 yards Sunday. He’s dealing with a calf issue, the team reported before practice. Chubb has 523 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Browns (3-2) host the Cardinals (5-0) Sunday, and Cleveland plays Oct. 21 against Denver.

Favre alleged to owe money for speeches he did not give

The Mississippi state auditor announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre still has yet to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a fund intended to help needy Mississippi residents for speeches he did not give.