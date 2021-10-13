Gloucester (6-5-1) is in the midst of what Riley Gove calls a rebuilding year; seven of the team’s 11 starters are sophomores. But after the Fishermen fell behind, 1-0, in the first half, Riley Gove witnessed her team grow together. In second half, senior captain Jenna Smith scored the tying goal, followed by the winner, from sophomore Anna Cinelli.

On Wednesday night, Lauren Riley Gove earned her 100th as the field hockey coach at Gloucester, after the Fishermen went on the road and picked up a hard-earned 2-1 Northeastern Conference win over Marblehead.

Her first win nine years ago was a 7-0 shutout of Revere.

“I had to say to them the other day ‘OK, enough, you’re not a sophomore team anymore,’” she said. “You’re the Gloucester high school varsity field hockey team, so let’s start playing like that. Let’s put our nose to the grindstone and really get down to business.”

Her message has yielded results; the Fishermen have won three of their last four games.

Her first win was coaching the first Gloucester team to play in the school’s new stadium. Over the next 99 victories, Riley Gove stressed the importance of having compassion for her athletes, especially during the pandemic, and continued to create a family atmosphere as she coached alongside her father, Don, who she attributed her career success to, in addition to her athletes.

“It comes from a ton of different places, but certainly my father has such a huge impact in all of this,” she said. “That being said, that’s what the girls buy into. They love it, they’re there for us, they see how dedicated we are to the program, and that rubs off on them. And their dedication is why we have 100 wins.”

Andover 6, Lowell 0 — Emma Reilly’s hat trick, and goals from Haley Carver (1 goal), Rose Memmolo (1 goal), and Tess Gobiel (1 goal, 1 assist) lifted the No. 3 Golden Warriors (11-0-1) past Lowell in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Central Catholic 1, Methuen 0 — Junior Brooke Jankowski scored the lone goal for the Raiders (6-6) in their Merrimack Valley win. Sophomore Rianna Lembo recorded an assist, and senior goalie Alexis DeMattia made 11 saves in the shutout.

Dartmouth 2, Durfee 2 — Samantha Souza and Grace Haskell scored in a four-minute span in the third quarter as Dartmouth (11-0-2) rallied for the Southeast Conference tie. Emma Tetrault and Abbie Zuber tallied assists on each of the host’s goals.

Duxbury 2, Pembroke 1 — Caitlin Hussey scored early in the first and Sydney LeClair early in the third for the host Dragons (3-8-1) in the Patriot League win. The Titans delivered with 15 seconds left. Duxbury goalie Charlotte Hansen was stellar as the hosts fended off 17 Pembroke corners.

Hingham 6, Silver Lake 3 — Shea Berigian netted three goals and assisted on another and Kyle Wilson had a pair of goals for the No. 14 Harborwomen (10-1-1) in the Patriot win.

North Andover 5, Dracut 0 — Emma Daubresse and Shelby Nassar had two goals apiece for the Scarlet Knights (3-6-1) in the Merrimack Valley win.

Plymouth North 6, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Maeve Campbell set the pace for the Eagles (6-4-3) with two goals and four assists in their Patriot League win. Emily Jenkins scored three times, and Caroline Egan picked up a goal and an assist.

Sandwich 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Julia Giampietro, Emily Souke, and Paige Hawkins each scored for the seventh-ranked Blue Knights (10-0-1), and Sarah Currey recorded the Cape & Islands shutout in goal.

Wellesley 4, Newton North 3 — Freshman Kaitlyn Uller scored two goals in the closely-contested Bay State Conference win for the Raiders (9-1-1).

Boys’ cross-country

Lowell 25, Andover 34 — Junior Jarlen Arango won his first varsity race for the Red Raiders (8-0) in their 115th consecutive Merrimack Valley Conference win. David Vandi placed third, and Matt Morneau and Victor Duong finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Marshfield 24, Hingham 31 — Drew Pesko (15:36) and Jay Joyce (15:45) finished the 2.98-mile course in first and second place, respectively, for the Rams (5-0) in their Patriot League win.

Westford 23, Newton South 32 — AJ Chiapetta led a pack of four runners for the host Grey Ghosts (6-0) that placed in the top five, covering the 2.9-mile course in 15:29 as Westford (6-0) clinched the Dual County League title. Paul Bergeron (15:47), Austin DeSisto (15:53), and Zach Freyman (15:59) finished third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Girls’ cross-country

Weymouth 20, Milton 41 — The Wildcats (8-0) took five of the top seven spots in the Bay State Conference tri-meet at Houghton’s Pond to clinch their first regular season conference title since 2014. Weymouth also beat Newton North, 20-42.

Whitman-Hanson 15, Duxbury 50 — The host Panthers (3-3) took the top seven places on the 5K course, with senior captain Myah Kamperides taking first in a time of 20:52.

Golf

BC High 233, Hingham 237 — Juniors Nick McCabe and Owen Rodgers shot 1-over-par 37s for the Eagles (7-5) at South Shore Country Club in Hingham.

Bellingham 273, Ashland 256 — Keira Joshi shot a 1-over-par 36 to carry the Clockers (9-3) to the Tri-Valley League win at New England Country Club in Bellingham.

Bishop Stang 190, Cardinal Spellman 72 — Kyle Farias recorded a 1-over 37 to earn medalist honors, and freshman John Podkowa added a 38 as the Spartans (14-0) stayed unbeaten with the Catholic Central win.

Marshfield 238, North Quincy 301 — Medalist Will Coggeshall shot a 38 at Green Harbor Golf Club to help the Rams (9-4) pick up the Patriot League win.

Methuen 15.5, Dracut 4.5 — Brain Zraket and Matthew Pappalardo shot 36s at Hickory Hill Golf Club as the Rangers (2-11) won the Merrimack Valley Conference contest.

Wellesley 297, Needham 320 — Simon Murrray and Brian Campbell shared medalist honors with 2-under 36s as Raiders (13-0) earned the Bay State Conference win at Nehoiden Golf Club. Matthew Hua had a 35 for Needham.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington 1, Stoneham 0 — Senior forward Elliot Johnson received the ball on the left wing from center back Barnabas Kiss, took a touch inside, and fired a shot into the net from 25 yards out to score his first varsity goal and win the Middlesex League showdown for the No. 2 Spy Ponders (10-0-2).

Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s 1 — Junior Tristan Miller bagged two goals for the Cougars (5-6-2) in their Catholic Central League win.

Beverly 2, Acton-Boxborough 2 — Teo Berbic scored on the first shot for Beverly in the 15th minute, but Acton-Boxborough struck twice with goals from Judson DiMaria and Kyler Maira to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Nick Braganca fired a shot into the top left corner to ultimately tie the game for the No. 20 Panthers (8-2-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Bishop Feehan 3, Archbishop Williams 0 — Emery Sunderland tallied two assists in the Catholic Central League win for the Shamrocks (7-2-4).

Brooks 4, St. Sebastian’s 1 — After conceding a goal in the eighth minute, visiting Brooks (8-0) scored four unanswered goals from senior Christian Bejar (goal), junior Alejo Woepler (2 goals), and senior Jack Brown (goal). Junior Kyle Joyce and senior Saul Iwowo tallied two assists each.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Bishop Stang 1 — Melvin Alves led the Cardinals (10-0-2) to a Catholic Central League win with two goals and an assist.

East Bridgewater 1, Abington 0 — Lucas Silva scored the lone goal for the visiting Vikings (8-4-1) in the South Shore showdown.

Middlesex 4, Governor’s Academy 0 — Junior Yared McDonald scored his seventh goal of the season for visiting Middlesex (3-4-2) in its Independent School League match.

Thayer 5, Groton 2 — A three-goal performance from senior Jackson Palladino, along with additional goals from senior Teagan Rich and Elijah Jean-Baptiste, powered Thayer (5-3) to the ISL win.

Wayland 3, Boston Latin 0 — Miguel Kast Puga, Xande Santos, and Ryan MacDonald scored for the visiting Warriors (5-1-4) in the Dual County match.

West Bridgewater 3, Blue Hills 0 — Derek Thorburn’s pair of goals led the host Wildcats (8-2-1) to the Mayflower victory. Ben Fuller scored the third goal.

Girls’ soccer

Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 1 — In his 25th year as the girls’ soccer coach at OA, Britt Sellmayer is a staunch believer that 2-1 games show off the best side of any soccer team.

“I’ve always talked to my team about how great games are 2-1 because each team’s going to have a brilliant goal or someone’s going to have an off day and make one mistake,” Sellmayer said.

And that is exactly how Wednesday’s Hockomock League against host Mansfield played out for his 16th-ranked Tigers.

“It was like the game had a tournament feel to it,” Sellmayer said. “I think we’re both off to a [strong start to the] season. … It was tight all the way, I mean both teams had a lot of chances, and it was very exciting for us.”

Oliver Ames (9-1-1) was the first to capitalize, as a scrum in the box caused the ball to fall to the foot of Mary Cross, who tapped it in about 10 minutes into the contest. Mansfield (8-3-0) netted the tying goal about 20 minutes later when Tarynn Smith found the back of the net on a long ball from 35 yards out. Cameron O’Connor then sprinted down the sideline and fired a cross to the head of Jenna Gilman for the eventual winner.

Senior captain Allison Evin and junior Sophia Byron were standouts on the Tigers’ back line. Sellmayer and his team have ended up on both sides of those nail-biting, 2-1 games this season against some of the top teams in the Hockomock.

First, the Tigers fell 2-1 to Foxborough before taking down King Philip with the same score line just four days later. “That’s what good soccer’s all about,” Sellmayer said.

Austin Prep 2, St. Mary’s 0 — Katherine Millett scored her first varsity goal as the No. 5 Cougars (11-1-1) picked up the Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Feehan 9, Archbishop Williams 0 — Two goals from sophomore Ava Graham helped the Shamrocks (10-1-1) secure the Catholic Central League shutout win.

Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 0 — McKenne Gilligan, Ella Morgan, and Molly Jenkins scored as Fenwick (6-0-4) recorded its ninth shutout in 10 games.

Bishop Stang 1, Cardinal Spellman 0 — A goal from Lily Shields, assisted by Taylor Oliveira, was the difference for the Spartans in a Catholic Central League win.

Bourne 3, Case 0 — Brooke Lunedei (goal), captain Grace Gobeil (goal, assist), and captain Sydney Fitzpatrick (goal) each converted their opportunities for host Bourne (4-5) in the South Coast Conference contest. Ella Griffin tallied an assist, and Emma Bourgault made four saves to record a clean sheet.

Cohasset 6, Carver 2 — Freshman Tess Barrett scored four goals for the Skippers (8-1-1) in the South Shore win.

Franklin 3, Sharon 1 — Anya Zub (2 goals, 1 assist) led the way for the No. 19 Panthers (9-1-2), and Stella Regan added another goal in the Patriot League win.

Hull 2, Mashpee 0 — Senior captain Nina Tiani scored two goals on senior day for the Pirates (6-5-1), with junior keeper Amelia Donovan recording her fourth shoutout of the season in the South Shore League win.

Lexington 1, Melrose 0 — Kristy Karnan netted the game’s lone goal to propel the Minutewomen (7-3-2) to a Middlesex League win.

Marblehead 6, Gloucester 0 — Catherine Comstock recorded her seventh shutout of the season and Annika Haley had three goals for the Magicians (9-2-1) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Masconomet 4, Peabody 1 — Sophomore Kayla Scannell entered the game at the 15-minute mark for the No. 9 Chieftains (9-2-0), and on her first touch off an assist from Amanda Schneider, she found the back of the net. Schneider added two more goals, and Taylor Bovardi netted a third in the Northeastern Conference win.

Norwell 2, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Maddie King and Chloe Kirchner notched goals to lift the 10th-ranked Clippers (11-1) past previously-unbeaten Notre Dame Academy (9-1-2). Sydney Commeau had the NDA goal.

Phillips Andover 4, Brooks 1 — Seniors Lily Haik (2 goals, 1 assist) and Myra Bhathena (1 goal, 1 assist) led Phillips Andover to the win on the road.

Ursuline 4, Boston Latin 0 — Sophomore Lily Gibbs (2 goals, 2 assists) powered the Bears (10-2-1) to the nonconference win. Junior goalkeeper Claire Egan made four saves to record the shutout.

Watertown 2, Reading 1 — Sophomore Molly Sheehan and junior Shannon Fitzpatrick scored first-half goals to propel the Raiders (3-9-1) to the Middlesex League win. Junior captain Amanda Cosco tallied an assist on Fitzpatrick’s winner.

Girls’ swimming

Methuen/Tewksbury 102, Billerica 73 — Carter DeLano won the 100 butterfly (1:05.27), the 100 breaststroke(1:16.16), and swam on the victorious 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay for the unbeaten M/T co-op (7-0).

North Andover 94, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 63 — Malia Amuan and Diya Ackerman-Vallala each won two events in the nonleague win for the Scarlet Knights (2-2).

Girls’ volleyball

BB&N 3, Rivers 0 — Impressive performances by juniors Madera Longstreet-Lipson (12 kills) and Kate Jiang (11 kills) powered BB&N (10-0) to the Independent School League sweep.

Billerica 3, Central Catholic 0 — Stephanie Sardella (10 kills), Abby Downs (7 kills), Kailey Roche (20 assists, 13 service points), and Oliva Bento (service line) powered the No. 18 Indians (13-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference sweep.

Case 3, Bourne 0 — Sophomore Hannah Storm tallied 17 kills, junior Olivia Silva recorded 25 assists, and junior Jamie Moniz added 11 more kills for the Cardinals (10-2) in their South Coast Conference win.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Isabel Jaffe (13 digs) and Corinne Herr (18 digs) were stellar for the No. 9 Patriots (11-1) in the Dual County League win.

Dartmouth 3, Durfee 0 — Sorelle Lawton (8 aces, 10 kills) led the way for the No. 2 Indians (9-0) in a Southeast Conference win. Gaby Velazquez added nine aces and five kills, Ava Crane had eight kills, and Lauren Augusto recorded 22 assists.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Weston 0 — Ninth-grader Joyce Li ran the attack for the Warriors (10-2) in the Dual County League road win.

Lynn Classical 3, Lynn English 0 — Seniors Chloe Clement (18 kills, 10 digs) and Sam Thoeun (15 assists, 10 dogs, 8 aces, 3 kills) powered the Rams (15-0) to a dominant Greater Boston League win.

Triton 3, Whittier 0 — Seniors Mia Berardino (8 service aces, 13 kills) and Molly Kimball (23 assists) led the Vikings (5-7) to the nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth North 0 — Senior captain Lily Welch was unstoppable with 15 kills and 10 blocks for the Panthers (7-4) in the Patriot League win. Fellow captain Abby Martin had 26 total serves, and freshman Caroline Gray delivered 34 assists.

Emma Healy, Oliver Glass, and Christopher Williams contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.