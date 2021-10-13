Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said. Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop’s husband after his family reported he had phoned them crying and asking for God’s forgiveness for something he had done. The 25-year-old Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners. Kenyan media reported she was found with stab wounds in her abdomen and neck. Tirop’s car, which was parked outside the home, had its windscreen and windows smashed, which could indicate a domestic dispute before she was killed, police said. Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. Just last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10-kilometer road race in Germany. Her career took off when she won the world cross-country title in 2015 at the age of 19 to become the second youngest champion ever in the event.

Grigor Dimitrov outlasted top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., extending the parade of upsets that has knocked out several top players. Medvedev’s loss left the combined ATP and WTA tournament without its top two men’s and women’s seeds. Karolina Pliskova lost in the third round and No. 2 Iga Swiatek went out in the fourth round. Dimitrov rallied from a set and double-break down to upset Medvedev, the US Open champion who was chasing his fifth title of the year. Dimitrov, seeded 23rd, earned his first win over a Top-2 player since 2016. In the women’s quarterfinals, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka beat American Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 6-2. Also reaching the quarterfinals were No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, No. 21 Cameron Norrie, No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili and American Taylor Fritz.

Soccer

French league opposes biennial World Cup

The French football league’s board adopted a motion to oppose plans to play the men’s World Cup every two years, arguing that the tournament is a world heritage that should not be “trivialized’' and that such a move would disrupt calendars. The league’s decision came just weeks after the president of the soccer federation of men’s world champion France said he is not opposed to FIFA’s push for a biennial World Cup, despite widespread European resistance to the plan … The Kosovo soccer federation fired Bernard Challandes as coach after a pair of World Cup qualifying losses. Kosovo lost 3-0 at Sweden and then 2-1 at home against Georgia. The team is in last place in Group B … Despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s World Cup in Qatar, the Danish sports minister said that a boycott of the tournament is not the answer. Speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament, Ane Halsboe-Joergensen told broadcaster TV2 that the team will go to World Cup. Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the Gulf nation for next year’s tournament … FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Hungarian, English, Albanian and Polish football federations after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.

NHL

Ekholm, Predators reach deal

Mattias Ekholm signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Nashville Predators. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million and begins next season, NHL.com reported. The 31-year-old defenseman is in the final season of a six-year, $22.5 million contract (average annual value $3.75 million) he signed Oct. 26, 2015. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season … Henrik Lundqvist will join MSG Network as a studio analyst for select New York Rangers telecasts beginning Thursday, when the Rangers play their home opener against the Dallas Stars. Lundqvist, who ranks sixth on the NHL wins list (459) and won the Vezina Trophy voted as the best goalie in the NHL in 2012, announced his retirement from the NHL on Aug. 20. His decision came after a long effort to try to come back and play after having open-heart surgery in January.

Miscellany

Skier Dressen to miss start of WC season

German skier Thomas Dressen will miss the start of the World Cup season as he tries to build his fitness ahead of the Winter Olympics following a knee operation, he said. Dressen ruled himself out of the first two speed rounds of the season in Lake Louise, Canada, in late November and Beaver Creek, Colorado, in early December, in comments reported by German news agency dpa. He hasn’t set a date for his return and doesn’t want to race if he isn’t competitive … The New Orleans Pelicans exercised options on four former first-round draft choices, including star forward Zion Williamson, and added undrafted rookie guard John Petty Jr. to their roster. The Pelicans picked up fourth-year options on 2019 first-round draft choices Williamson, center Jaxson Hayes and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, keeping them under contract through next season. New Orleans also exercised a third-year option on 2020 top draft choice Kira Lewis Jr., keeping him under contract through the 2022-23 season as well … The men’s Australian Open golf tournament and Australian Women’s Open scheduled for next year were canceled because of COVID-19-related travel and quarantine restrictions … UCLA is an overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 men’s basketball championship after reaching the Final Four last season. In a preseason poll, the Bruins received 32 votes from 34 media members who cover the league. Oregon received the other two first-place votes and was second, followed by Southern California, Arizona and Oregon State … Louisiana State University starting cornerback Eli Ricks has decided to have season-ending surgery to repair an injury that has nagged him for much of the season, said coach Ed Orgeron. The injury leaves LSU without its top two cornerbacks, with former All-America defensive back Derrick Stingley also sidelined indefinitely.

