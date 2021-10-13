Not much has changed in Sturgis’s relationship with the sport since those early days in elementary school.

“I fell in love with the game from the start,” said Sturgis.

For as long as Maggie Sturgis can remember, field hockey has been a part of her life. The 16-year-old Topsfield resident began playing in first grade, through Masconomet’s strong youth program, and she never looked back.

Now a junior at Masconomet Regional, her level of play reaches new heights on a daily basis.

A 5-foot-6 forward, Sturgis leads the Northeastern Conference in points by a country mile; she has amassed a whopping 28 goals and 10 assists, giving her an eye-popping 66 points for the 11-0-1 Chieftains, ranked second in this week’s Globe poll behind Walpole.

Advertisement

For Masco coach Maggie Bridgeo, none of this comes as a surprise. Sturgis’s dutifully-honed skill set combined with the intangibles of athleticism and field hockey IQ have made her a formidable force since her freshman year.

“Her stickhandling is amazing . . . it’s definitely a step above,” said Bridgeo. “She’s a thinking player. She sees the field well, she distributes the ball, and she knows when to shoot.”

During last fall’s COVID-altered season, in which Massachusetts teams were forced to adjust to a 7-v-7 game format, Sturgis took advantage of the opportunity.

“We only played one forward at Masco, so I was almost having to work offensively by myself last year,” said Sturgis. “It was definitely different, but I think that it helped me hone in on my skills.”

Masco senior captain Cecily Paglierani added, “I think she really stood out [in 7-v-7] because she’s such a fast player, and she takes advantage of the space she has.”

This season, however, Sturgis is pleased to be back to 11-v-11 play. She credits much of her offensive production this season to the teammates beside her.

Advertisement

“My goals never go unassisted,” said Sturgis. “That’s why I’m so successful in front of the net and that’s why I think we’re so successful as a team ... because we all play together as one.”

Last winter, Sturgis transferred over to the club program at NorthEast Elite Field Hockey. From the start, NEE director and coach Chelsey Feole picked up on Sturgis’s natural athleticism and dynamic style of play.

“Right when she came to us, we knew she was the real deal,” said Feole.

One of the hallmarks of Sturgis’s game is her ability to find the back of the net. Her goal-scoring ability is unmatched, according to Feole.

“She’s just a true goal scorer. Her knack for scoring is so natural [...] not every kid who plays forward has that,” said Feole. “There are a ton of forwards out there that can take a million shots and maybe one goes in. Maggie’s production rate is so high because she has that natural instinct.”

More than just her prowess on the field, Sturgis brings a team-first mentality and a bright, bubbly personality to everything she does. Bridgeo spoke to the junior’s tireless work ethic and persistent positive attitude, while Paglierani emphasized her teammate’s selflessness.

“When we’re doing drills, when we’re running, she’s finishing first, and then she’s there cheering on the rest of the kids,” noted Bridgeo. “She’ll run extra laps just so she stays with the team.”

Advertisement

“We were talking yesterday, and she was telling us how one of her favorite things is seeing other people score,” said Paglierani. “She thrives off other people’s successes.”

Feole had nothing but praise for Sturgis’s demeanor and the way she conducts herself as a member of her NEE squad.

“Maggie is so respectful, she’s so coachable, I know she is really well-liked by her peers,” said Feole. “She’s incredibly selfless and I just love working with her.”

Added Bridgeo, “She’s got so much potential. She’s a smart kid. Whatever she chooses to do with college, whatever place is lucky enough to have her, she’ll do amazing things.”

Free hits

▪ Much has been written about Walpole senior Caroline Whalen, and much will continue to be written about the leading scorer for the top-ranked Porkers.

But her connection with her teammates is also commendable. When a tweet was sent out Tuesday looking for Player of the Week candidates, it wasn’t the senior’s coaches who wrote in — it was her teammates.

“She’s a great teammate,” wrote Kerin Birch, a sophomore midfielder. “She deserves this honor more than anyone.”

Whalen’s most recent accolades came Monday, when she scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against fellow unbeaten Franklin. The Porkers’ dominance isn’t solely because of Whalen, but her leadership has been a key part. With just seven games left on the season, the Porkers have only allowed one goal and have outscored opponents 43-1.

▪ Middlesex League field hockey followers will see a familiar name near the top of the Division III national leaderboards. 2018 Wilmington grad, Jillian Miele, a senior at Johnson & Wales, is tied for third in the nation for points per game (3.58). In late September, the senior set the university’s career scoring record, despite the school having not played field hockey last season. With four games left, Miele has 121 career points . . . In the Globe’s power rankings through Tuesday’s games, Walpole (10-0, 3.3602), Winchester (9-1-2, 3.0545), and Andover (10-0-1, 3.0545) are 1-2-3 in Division 1. In Division 2, it’s Masconomet (10-0-1, 3.4886) and Longmeadow (11-0-1, 3.0160); Division 3: Watertown (11-0-0, 3.7906) and Sandwich (9-0-1, 3.6899); Division 4: Monomoy (7-2-1, 2.5871) and Ipswich (1.9138).

Advertisement

Games to watch

Friday, Falmouth at Sandwich, 4 p.m. — It’s a battle for Cape bragging rights, as No. 5 Sandwich hosts No. 8 Falmouth. Keep an eye on the Blue Knights’ Emily Souke, the team’s assists leader.

Friday, Masconomet at Marblehead, 4 p.m. — In their last matchup, No. 2 Masconomet defeated Marblehead 6-0. After splitting their season series with Danvers, the Magicians would love to upset Masconomet to make up ground in the Northeastern Conference.

Saturday, Dennis-Yarmouth at Monomoy, 2 p.m. — No. 12 Monomoy ran up against a tough Falmouth squad Friday in a 1-0 loss. Their next Cape & Islands League test will be against traditionally strong Dennis-Yarmouth.

Monday, Newton North at Walpole, 3:45 p.m. — Watch out for North, a team on the rise. At 7-3-1, the Tigers have exhibited grit, rallying from a 2-0 deficit against Natick and defeating Wayland, 3-0. It could be No. 1 Walpole’s biggest test until the postseason.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Ipswich at Triton, 3:45 p.m. — This intriguing late season matchup in the Cape Ann pits two teams on the edge of the Globe’s Top 20. Ipswich goalie Morgan Bodwell has eight shutouts so far this fall.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.