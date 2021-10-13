“I feel like this may also be like a series or a moment where baseball may have to think about restructuring the way that the playoffs happen; 106 and 107 wins doesn’t feel like a DS matchup,” San Francisco third baseman Evan Longoria said last week before his home run lifted the Giants 1-0 in Game 3. “I just feel like there’s two teams that win this many games, it seems early to match up us two.”

It’s 107-win NL West champion San Francisco vs. defending World Series champ Los Angeles for a place in the NL Championship Series against Atlanta, back at the Giants’ Oracle Park after the Dodgers staved off elimination with a 7-2 victory at home Tuesday night.

Anything less than a winner-take-all Game 5 between the Dodgers and Giants —century-old rivals — would have been a baseball travesty, leaving the sport shortchanged on the October stage. On Thursday night, it happens.

Mookie Betts and Los Angeles have played their share of winner-take-all games the past two seasons.

Advertisement

“We’ve had a lot of success here and in the past four, five, six, whatever years, and I think one of the biggest things is there’s teams that operate out of, ‘We want to get here,’ and there’s teams that it’s disappointing if we don’t get there, and I think we’re one of those teams that it’s disappointing if we don’t get there,” said Betts, who homered and drove in three runs in Tuesday’s victory.

“I think you sense that in there and you find a way to do little things that you might not do in the regular season. You find a way to impact a game.”

It will be season meeting No. 24 between these clubs; San Francisco has won 12, LA 11. Logan Webb, who combined with two relievers for a five-hitter in winning Game 1, 4-0, takes the ball again for the Giants. The Dodgers will go to 20-game winner Julio Urías after he pitched a 9-2 Game 2 triumph.

Advertisement

“As an offense, we’ve got to come ready to go and just put together good at-bats, score some runs, and jump on him early,” said Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who also homered Tuesday and backstopped Walker Buehler, who on three days’ rest allowed one run and three hits in 4⅓ innings.

“They know us. We know them really well. And it’s just going to come down to who wants it a little more and who is ready to go that day.”

The teams share a star-studded history of meeting in deciding games to see who advances. Along with the decisive Game 3 of the 1951 NL pennant tiebreaker — in which the Giants’ Bobby Thomson hit the legendary “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” to win — they also played a best-of-three for the 1962 NL pennant. After topping Los Angeles ace Sandy Koufax in the opener, San Francisco lost the next day, then Willie Mays keyed a four-run rally in the ninth inning to win the clincher, 6-4, at Dodger Stadium.

Will Tony La Russa be back with White Sox?

Speaking after being eliminated in four games by the Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said his status for 2022 was up to management and his players.

The three-time World Series champion, who turned 77 this month, said if they want him back, then “you check and see whether you’ve got the desire to continue to manage, so I do.”

Advertisement

La Russa was lured to Chicago for a second stint by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf after a decade away from managing. There were some rough patches, but players publicly praised La Russa.

José Abreu said he expects him to return.

“I didn’t have any conversations with him about it, but I’m pretty sure that he is going to come back,” he said. “He won’t leave us alone. He’s going to be with us.”

Loaded with stars like Abreu and Tim Anderson, and one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, the White Sox rolled to a 93-69 record and beat Cleveland by 13 games in the AL Central despite battling significant injuries. It was the first time Chicago ever made back-to-back playoff appearances.

Among the offseason questions are Craig Kimbrel, whom the Sox got from the crosstown Cubs on July 30. The White Sox have a $16 million option on Kimbrel, who struggled as he was primarily used as a setup man for Liam Hendriks; it’s not hard to envision the team picking up the option and trying to trade the eight-time All-Star.

Jackie Bradley Jr. faces choice

Milwaukee’s season ended Tuesday with a 5-4 loss to Atlanta, the NL Central champions held to just six runs in the four-game series. That means Jackie Bradley Jr., who signed with the Brewers as a free agent in March, must decide on his $9.5 million player option for 2022. (The two-year deal includes a $6.5 million buyout.)

Advertisement

Bradley batted just .163 with a .497 OPS in 134 games for the Brewers, who ranked 27th out of 30 teams in batting average (.233), though they were 12th in runs (738).

“We’ve got the best pitching in baseball, I think,” first baseman Rowdy Tellez said Tuesday. “And I think just after this loss, it’s tough. It’s kind of devastating. We didn’t think it would be like this.”

The Brewers won 95 games and took over sole possession of the NL Central lead for good in June, but postseason frustration continued for a franchise that has never won the World Series.

The Brewers had reason to believe they could make a long postseason run because of a rotation featuring All-Stars in Cy Young Award candidate Corbin Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA), Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56), and Freddy Peralta (10-5, 2.81). All three, plus Adrian Houser (10-6, 3.22) and Eric Lauer (7-5, 3.19), are under team control through the 2024 season.

“Those guys all took big steps forward,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And they want that label, I think, of what they’ve earned this year, and they deserve it. And I think they’re not going to stop trying to go to the next place.”

Also facing a decision is outfielder Avisaíl García, who had a team-high 29 home runs. His contract includes a $12 million mutual option for 2022.

Advertisement

Phillies officially add Kevin Long as hitting coach

Philadelphia hired Kevin Long as its hitting coach, reuniting him with both manager Joe Girardi and star slugger Bryce Harper. Long spent the past four seasons as the hitting coach for the Washington Nationals, where he worked with Harper. Before joining Washington, the 54-year-old Long spent three seasons as hitting coach with the New York Mets, and he served as hitting coach for eight seasons with the New York Yankees, where he worked under Girardi from 2008–14. The Phillies fired hitting coach Joe Dillon on the final day of the regular season, after an 82-80 finish.