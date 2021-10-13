“Yeah, they have a tendency of rubbing guys the wrong way,” he said. “I don’t necessarily hate any team, but they’re not high up on my list.”

And though Eovaldi didn’t say it in so many words, when asked about that incident on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Wednesday, he made clear he doesn’t particularly like the Astros — whom the Red Sox will face off against in the ALCS beginning Friday.

The Astros aren’t high on many lists in the wake of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal that cost Red Sox manager Alex Cora his job in early 2020 (he was rehired in October of last year). When fans were allowed back into MLB parks, they took the opportunity to boo the Astros on the road.

But why Eovaldi’s disdain?

Advertisement

In 2018 — a year after the Astros won the World Series — Bregman took a swipe at Eovaldi on Instagram before the Astros and Red Sox met in the 2018 ALCS when he posted a video of Eovaldi giving up three home runs in a row against Houston earlier that season while Eovaldi was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ken Curtis, co-host of The Greg Hill Show, asked Eovaldi if he has a particular dislike for the Astros three years after Bregman’s diss.

The Sox pitcher (who might start Game 1) took the high road, but he also pointed to the scoreboard while doing it — the Red Sox won the 2018 ALCS en route to a World Series trophy.

“It happened. I gave up three homers back-to-back-to-back,” he said. “But we were able to come out on top in that series and hopefully we’ll do it again this time.”

Advertisement

Eovaldi also got one over on Bregman that series, striking him out with a 102-mph fastball that prompted then-Sox teammate David Price to troll the Astros star back by saying, “Post that!”