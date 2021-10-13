“All I could do was watch, and that was on TV a lot of times,” he said.

A strained left hamstring and a positive test for COVID-19 left Arroyo out of uniform for much of the summer.

Christian Arroyo played in only seven of the final 68 regular-season games for the Red Sox. His contributions, if they can be called that, were one hit, one run scored, a walk, and 25 innings at second base.

But Arroyo has played every inning of all five games of the postseason, going 5 for 19 with a double and playing flawless defense at second. His ninth-inning sacrifice bunt in Game 4 of the Division Series on Monday led to the winning run that advanced the Sox into the ALCS.

As the Sox prepare for Game 1 at Houston on Friday night, Arroyo is being counted on. We’ve seen that before in the postseason.

Steve Pearce was a part-time player in 2018 who was Most Valuable Player of the World Series. In 2013, David Ross came off the bench to catch the final three games of the World Series, and Sox pitchers allowed four runs. He had started only 33 games that season because of a concussion.

Now, Arroyo is getting a similar chance thanks to an MLB rule that needs explaining every season. Only those players who are members of an organization as of Sept. 1 are eligible for the playoffs. There are no exceptions of any kind, even for injuries.

That explains why José Iglesias is a postseason spectator even though he hit .356 with a .915 OPS over 23 games in September. He was signed on Sept. 6, a point when the Sox were desperate for players during a COVID outbreak. That he wouldn’t be eligible for the postseason didn’t matter.

With his team fighting for a playoff berth, manager Alex Cora kept Iglesias in the lineup down the stretch, even after Arroyo came off the injured list on Sept. 20.

“I totally understood it, 100 percent,” Arroyo said Wednesday after a workout at Fenway Park. “I wanted us to win so I could get a chance to play in October, and Iggy was the guy who could get us there. He helped us immensely.

“He’s a huge part of why we’re here. Getting me ready wasn’t a priority. It couldn’t be.”

In the final weeks of the season, Arroyo went through a crash diet of preparation, taking daily batting practice off a high-velocity pitching machine.

“From 45 feet away, it’s the equivalent of a 100-mile-an-hour fastball,” Arroyo said. “I wanted to get my hands ready to face big-league pitching again.”

Defensively, he got a lot of work on the field before games, then sat on the bench to watch Iglesias. After the Sox clinched a playoff berth on the final day of the season, Arroyo switched roles with him. He went into the lineup, and all Iglesias could do was watch.

“All I want to do is play reliable defense and have good at-bats. I know we have eight other guys on our team who can hit. I’m not worried about that,” Arroyo said.

Iglesias remained with the Sox and has helped Arroyo out by offering advice in different situations, including his footwork on bunts. What was a tricky issue for Cora has so far worked out better than he could have hoped.

“In the small sample size, [Arroyo] was a pretty good defensive second baseman,” Cora said. “But I think offensively there’s a lot there. You see it little by little. The at-bats are getting better.

“It was a tough situation towards the end with José. But the way José played in September, we had to play him. [Arroyo] understood that. He’s a great teammate, a great kid. I’m happy that he’s able to post now and try to make a difference.”

Arroyo has gotten used to adapting on the run. The Sox are his fourth team in five years. At 26, Arroyo has already been traded twice, and last August was claimed off waivers by the Sox. He’s also been on the injured list six times in his career.

“This opportunity, being four games away from the World Series, is what you want,” he said. “As a kid you want to play travel baseball, then high school baseball and you want to get drafted.

“Then you want to make it to the big leagues and the final thing is the postseason. Here we are.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.