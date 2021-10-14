2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

4. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

5. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

6. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

7. Matrix Lauren Groff Riverhead Books

8. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

9. Apples Never Fall Liane Moriarty Holt

10. The Book of Form and Emptiness Ruth Ozeki Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Peril Bob Woodward, Robert Costa S&S

2. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

3. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

4. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

5. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

6. There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill Mariner Books

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Viking

9. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

10. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

4. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

5. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

6. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

9. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

3. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) Ten Speed Press

4. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

6. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century Timothy Snyder Crown

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 10. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.