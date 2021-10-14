All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Meriel Schindler (”The Lost Café Schindler: One Family, Two Wars, and the Search for Truth”) reads at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lauren Tarshis and Lisa Bronson Mezoff (”Only My Dog Knows I Pick My Nose”) read at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Elizabeth Strout (”Oh William!”) is in conversation with Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $32.50 and include a shipped copy of the book) . . . Julie Sedivy (”Memory Speaks: On Losing and Reclaiming Language and Self”) is in conversation with Katherine D. Kinzler at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jennifer Barber (”Works on Paper”) is in conversation with Jan Schreiber, Judith Steinbergh, and Zvi A. Sesling in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sasha Sagan (”For Small Creatures Such as We: Rituals for Finding Meaning in Our Unlikely World”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe . . . CAConrad (“Amanda Paradise”) and Diane Seuss (“Frank: Sonnets”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard’s Woodberry Poetry Room . . . Cammy Thomas (”Tremors”) and Joan Houlihan (”It Isn’t a Ghost If It Lives in Your Chest”) read at 7:15 p.m. at the Cambridge Center for Adult Education (tickets are $3) . . . Cherie Dimaline (”Hunting by Stars”) is in conversation with Tommy Orange at 8 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
TUESDAY
Kate Clifford Larson (”Walk with Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer”) reads in person and virtually at noon at Boston Athenæum (ticket prices depend on in-person or virtual attendance) . . . Askold Melnyczuk (”The Man Who Would Not Bow: and Other Stories”) and Gene Kwak (“Go Home, Ricky!”) are in conversation with Nina MacLaughlin at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos (”I Am Oprah Winfrey”) read at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Mae Ngai (”The Chinese Question: The Gold Rushes and Global Politics”) is in conversation with Jia Lynn Yang at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Rachel Kushner (”The Hard Crowd: Essays 2000-2020”) is in conversation with James Wood at 6 p.m. at Harvard’s Mahindra Humanities Center . . . George Howe Colt, Paul Elie, Megan Marshall, Michelle Nijhuis, and Stacey Vanek Smith (”Now Comes Good Sailing: Writers Reflect on Henry David Thoreau”) are in conversation with Andrew Blauner at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Margaret Owen (”Little Thieves”) is in conversation with L.L. McKinney at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Spencer Quinn (”It’s a Wonderful Woof”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
WEDNESDAY
Jane Goodall (”The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times”) is in conversation with Evan Antin at noon at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $33.75 and include a shipped copy of the book) . . . Nicole R. Fleetwood (”Racism in America”) reads at 5 p.m. at Lesley University . . . Stephon Alexander (”Fear of a Black Universe: An Outsider’s Guide to the Future of Physics”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Mary Gaitskill (”The Devil’s Treasure: A Book of Stories and Dreams”) is in conversation with Yiyun Li at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can or $41 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Cassandra Khaw (”Nothing But Blackened Teeth”) is in conversation with Paul Tremblay at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sabrina Benaim (”I Love You, Call Me Back: Poems”) is in conversation with Melissa Lozada-Oliva at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Brant Cooper (”Disruption Proof: Empower People, Create Value, Drive Change”) is in conversation with Robert Buderi at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Michael Tougias (”Claws”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Dina Nayeri (”The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston College.
THURSDAY
Robert Krim and Alan R. Earls (”Boston Made: From Revolution to Robotics, Innovations that Changed the World”) read in person at 2 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Saundra Mitchell and Malinda Lo (”All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages”) read at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Anthony Horowitz (”A Line to Kill”) is in conversation Jeff Kinney at 5 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $29.74 for admission and a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be picked up, or $38.69 to have it shipped) . . . Sarah Ruhl (”Smile: The Story of a Face”) is in conversation with John Lahr at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can or $32.50 for admission and a shipped copy of the book and signed bookplate) . . . Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle (”Squad”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Judy Bolton-Fasman (”Asylum: A Memoir of Family Secrets”) is in conversation with Jessica Keener at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Susan B. Inches (”Advocating for the Environment: How to Gather Your Power and Take Action”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe . . . Chloe O. Davis (”The Queens’ English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases”) is in conversation with Christina Pascucci-Ciampa at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
FRIDAY
Myisha Cherry (”The Case for Rage: Why Anger is Essential to Anti-Racist Struggle”) is in conversation with Jason Reynolds at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Farah Stockman (”American Made: What Happens to People When Work Disappears”) is in conversation with Margery Eagan at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Chuck Wendig (”Dust & Grim”) is in conversation with Delilah S. Dawson at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
SATURDAY
Ivy Noelle Weir and Amber Padilla (”The Secret Garden on 81st Street”) are in conversation with Elly Swartz at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Melissa Shapiro (”Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.