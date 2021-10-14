(Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest since March 2020, showing employers are hanging onto their workers in a tight labor market.

Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 293,000 in the week ended Oct. 9, a decrease of 36,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a slight decrease to 320,000 applications.

However, on an unadjusted basis, initial claims rose about 16,000 from the prior week. California, Michigan, Missouri and New Mexico posted the largest increases. Tennessee, Texas and Florida were among those with the biggest decreases.