Pack costumes for your kids and head to Great Wolf Lodge’s annual Howl-O-Ween celebration in Fitchburg — where it’s Halloween every day in October. The (not-too) spooky theme starts in the grand lobby that is decked out with fall leaves, pumpkins, and festive décor. A favorite event of lodge guests is the Trick-Or-Treat Trail, where kids collect candy at stops throughout the resort — including one stop with non-food treats for those with allergies — and meet Great Wolf Lodge characters dressed in their Halloween best. The trail continues through a friendly witches’ lair, cave of creatures, goodies in the graveyard, monster mayhem laboratory, and concludes at the Howl-O-Ween selfie station. Other highlights include a Monster Bash Dance Party; Boo Bingo; Halloween-themed yoga; arts and crafts projects; and story time featuring the Great Wolf Lodge characters. When you take the costumes off, enjoy the indoor water park, rock climbing wall, pint-sized bowling, multiple dining options, and more. Through Oct. 31. Rates from $179. 866-678-9653, https://www.greatwolf.com/new-england/waterpark-attractions/events/howl-o-ween

Enjoy fall at the White Barn Inn. Handout

ADD-ON FUN IN MAINE

Revel in the beauty of sweater weather in Kennebunk, Maine, this fall while enjoying add-on experiences at the White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection. The beloved local landmark, known for its rustic elegance and award-winning dining, is offering guests fun ways to fully appreciate the region’s culinary offerings and varied landscapes, from wooded trails to rocky seaside vistas. Add-on experiences include classes in wine and cheese pairing, mixology, and the art of chocolate making; a 55-mile scenic leaf-peeping-from-above tour of the Maine coastline with Pine Tree Helicopters; fall foliage cycling tour with the hotel’s general manager; and more. On Thanksgiving Day, the inn will host a thankfulness toast for guests in the resort’s living room, featuring warm homemade wassail. Room rates from $561. 833-242-8847, aubergeresorts.com/whitebarninn.

Nature lovers, history buffs, and golfers can experience the best of the Azores. Handout

THERE:

NEW TOURS TO THE AZORES

Nature lovers, history buffs, and golfers can experience the best of the Azoress, a Portuguese archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean, with Zeni Travel’s seven-day guided vacations, including four new tours departing from Boston. Each vacation includes a five-hour, round-trip, direct flight between Boston and the Azores; a selection of curated tours highlighting the destination’s striking landscapes, fishing villages, volcanic lakes, wineries, and top geological, historical, and cultural sites; and lodging accommodations at various price points. All tours showcase the World Heritage Town of Angra do Heroísmo, with lodging selections that include the new four-star Zenite Boutique Hotel & Spa on Terceira Island. Visitors must show proof of a negative COVID test 72 hours before departure and upon return to the United States. Rates vary per trip from $1,258 to $1,655, including airfare. zenitravel-america.com/

New Christmas Market adventures offered by Contiki, a tour company for travelers ages 18-35, offer seven-day itineraries filled to iconic Christmas markets. Handout

GERMAN CHRISTMAS TOURS FOR YOUNGER TRAVELERS

It’s not too early to plan your holiday revelries in Germany. On the new Christmas Market adventures offered by Contiki, a tour company for travelers ages 18-35, youthful travelers can enjoy a seven-day itinerary filled with iconic Christmas markets, traditional sweet treats, and shopping opportunities found amid the country’s Gothic architecture and cobbled streets. Limited to 53 people, the tours visits holiday markets in six cities — Frankfurt, Cologne, Heidelberg, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, and Munich — with stops in additional cities for a scenic river cruise, wine tasting, hot chocolate sipping, visits to historic sites, and more. This itinerary includes all accommodations and transportation plus most meals, but not flights. Rates from $1,393. 833-392-5363, www.contiki.com/us/en/destinations/europe/tours/german-christmas-markets-4289

EVERYWHERE:

SKIN PRODUCTS FOR WEARY TRAVELERS

As traveling resumes (yay!) so do the side effects of long flights, unexpected delays, and less-than-healthy eating, including dry skin, puffy eyes, and feeling (and looking) tired. With this in mind, beauty company I-N has introduced a line of regenerative skincare products made from sustainably sourced organic and natural materials. Easy to tuck into a carry-on bag, Regenerative Eye Gel is designed to instantly cool, de-puff, and brighten dark circles after a long flight ($68) while the Regenerative Super Power C Serum reduces redness, and smooths and softens skin while increasing collagen synthesis ($125). Additional products exfoliate, moisturize, and cleanse. www.i-nbeauty.com/

Blankets are among new antimicrobial products offered by LEIGH. Handout

ANTIMICROBIAL TRAVEL ACCESSORIES

Continue protecting your health while traveling with new antimicrobial products offered by LEIGH. This luggage and travel accessories company has partnered with Noble Biomaterials to create breathable, odor-free, and comfortable fabric options — neck pillows, blankets, masks, totes, duffles, and more — woven with the purest form of silver yarn (Ionic+TM), a natural antimicrobial that keeps soft surfaces from breeding bacteria and viruses. $25-$165 www.shop-leigh.com/collections/masks-accessories

NECEE REGIS