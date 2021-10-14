Now, though, plans are underway for an official launch, complete with newly added food stalls. Tiffani Faison ( Sweet Cheeks , Tiger Mama ) will open Bubble Bath, a destination for the unlikely pairing of champagne and gourmet hot dogs, complete with a champagne vending machine.

The 20,000-square-foot culinary megaplex was slated to open in March 2020 between Federal and High streets. The pandemic stalled the debut, with the hall’s bells and whistles — moss-lined walls, subway tiles, leather banquettes, a video entertainment wall — out of step with a COVID-cloistered city .

Coming soon: The Financial District’s long-awaited High Street Place food hall now has an opening date: March 2022.

Pastry chef Kate Holowchik (Capo, Lincoln Tavern) will open Lionheart Confections, her first solo project. Try coconut miso Butterfinger doughnuts and elaborate cakes.

High Street Place in the Financial District will open in March 2022. Handout

Kutzu will serve rice bowls and pho, while Mamaleh’s Delicatessen will open its first downtown outpost: Get bagels, pastrami, and other Jewish deli staples.

Vendors that signed on previously include Gorgeous Gelato, Gracenote Coffee, Mike & Patty’s (known for breakfast sandwiches), Pennypacker’s (roasted meats), and Newburyport Brewing — 19 stalls in total.

The future of food halls is looking up: Across town, Hub Hall opened last month.

The design elements for Nash Bar & Stage include cowgirl murals by Mark Grundig. Handout

Meanwhile, a touch of Nashville comes to Boston with the opening of Nash Bar & Stage, slated to open by December in the old Abby Lane space (253 Tremont St.).

Enjoy boozy milkshakes, moonshine cocktails, and Nashville-inspired food on the first floor, and experiment with line-dancing on the second floor, backed by country bands. Fend off hangovers with grilled cheese sandwiches from a takeout window after the kitchen closes, from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Could this be a harbinger of more carefree times to come?

Openings: Sally’s Sandwiches, from the team behind Banyan and Blackbird Doughnuts, opens a new outpost at Harvard Square’s Smith Campus Center (1350 Massachusetts Ave). Grab breakfast tacos, poutine, broccoli melts, and loaded tater tots doused with house-made hot sauce. The original location is in the South End.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.