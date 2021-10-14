It was opened with fanfare Thursday morning at a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Acting Mayor Kim Janey, other elected officials, Rescue 2 crew members, and the fire department’s top leadership.

The firehouse, a modernistic, two-story hall filled with advanced ventilation systems and scaled-up amenities, is now the home of engine company Rescue 2 and the District 9 fire chief, who respond to fires in parts of Roxbury, Fenway and Jamaica Plain.

On the corner of Roxbury’s bustling Columbus Avenue, an innovative new firehouse opened its doors to raucous applause Thursday, marking a significant milestone for Boston’s fire department — its the first new station built by the city in nearly four decades.

“I haven’t been inside the building until this morning and, wow, I can’t believe how wonderful the project turned out,” said Joseph Finn, the department’s former commissioner. “It really exceeded all my expectations of how this firehouse was going to finally come to fruition.”

The station’s construction represents a $23.5 million investment from the city, and replaces the single-story stone firehouse that was erected at the 1870 Columbus Ave. location in 1952.

Firefighters who will work in the new station gathered for a picture in the apparatus bay. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“For 71 years [the old firehouse] has served the community with distinction,” said Fire Commissioner John Dempsey. “There have been many firefighters who have passed through, certainly more than I can name. They leave a legacy of heroism that is hard to match.”

Acting Mayor Janey said the station will serve the neighborhood well.

“I am honored to be part of bringing the first new firehouse in three decades to this community,” Janey said. “This building represents an important investment in essential neighborhood services.”

Crews broke ground on the new project in September 2019, and publicly celebrated in September 2020 when a giant metal beam that is today the building’s roofline was successfully installed.

During the two-year construction process, Rescue 2 crews were temporarily stationed in a nearby lot at 121 Amory St.

The last firehouse constructed by the city was the Engine 28, Ladder 10 station in Jamaica Plain, which opened in 1984.

This new station, which stretches 23,000 square feet, was planned in close consultation with the department’s workers.

Among its forward-thinking amenities are a number of design features the station’s architects say will reduce firefighters’ risk of cancer. Because of their exposure to various burning objects, firefighters often breathe in carcinogens, putting them at a higher risk of developing cancer, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017.

The safety features include a high-grade air ventilation system that is divided by two floors, meaning the soot and various compounds firefighters carry into the station on their gear when they return from battling a blaze will be filtered outside, not into the station’s second-floor living quarters.

There’s also an array of steam showers to clean harmful substances off of skin. A holding room for used gear is lined with vents to help carry those substances out of the firehouse.

“Think about what they’re doing — they’re spraying down plastics and whatever materials are out there and then bringing this stuff back to the firehouse,” said Alan M. Brown, the project leader from the station’s design firm Dore & Whittier Architects. “They have to get clean right away so they can get back to their living quarters. So the process has to be very well thought through.”

The station’s second floor is decked out with a sizable kitchen, a tv room filled with recliners, a fitness center, conveniently-designed dorms, and various areas designed for running drills.

Boston Fire Department Commissioner John “Jack” Dempsey and Acting Mayor Kim Janey looked up at a fire pole with City Councilor Ed Flynn. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“Being here when they capped it off with the the top beam... was pretty cool to see,” said John Soares, president of the Boston firefighters’ union Local 718. “To [see it] now, what it is is amazing. Construction is is a great thing to see take place up until its final moment. This is something precious.”

The project is the first in what the department hopes will be a cascade of new station construction projects approved by the city. Some of the current stations, some firefighters say, are worn down and present dangerous living conditions.

“Hopefully it continues because some of these houses really need to be updated,” said Rescue 2 firefighter Justin Plaza. “I came from downtown and even there, it’s a newer building, but every summer you couldn’t open the windows. And the pole holes are in the dorms, so you get those fumes coming up into where you sleep.”

At least one more station replacement project, at the Engine 17 firehouse in Dorchester, has been approved. Officials hope to break ground there in December. Plans are in the works to replace the stations for Engine 3 in the South End and Engine 37 on Huntington Avenue, according to Janey’s office.





