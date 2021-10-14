In a post on Facebook Wednesday, the department said the victim, a 16-year-old who they did not identify, was sitting on a blanket eating with a friend at around 8 p.m. when the coyote approached.

The attack was reported to Chatham police on Tuesday.

A teenager was eating near Harding’s Beach in Chatham Monday when they were bitten by a coyote on the ankle, and the animal made off with a portion of food, police said.

It bit the victim on the right ankle, and the two teenagers ran away and watched from a distance as the coyote snatched their food before scurrying into the dunes, police said.

Police said “coyote-specific advisory signage,” will be posted around Harding’s Beach.

Several residents of Chatham responded to the police department’s post with stories of their own encounters with the creatures near Harding’s Beach.

“Have seen the coyotes rummage through the summer garbage after everyone has left that Harding’s beach lot,” one commenter wrote.

“We are close to Harding’s and had a pack of 3 cross in front of us this past weekend. Definitely made us stop and turn around!” another said.

Coyotes have made several other notable appearances on Cape Cod this year, including one instance when a young child was attacked at North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.

In August, a woman was hounded by a coyote while she was out for a walk on Race Point Beach. A fisherman recorded the encounter from a boat offshore and rescued her.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.