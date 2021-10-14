The news comes alongside similarly sunny endowment returns from other wealthy institutions across the country.

In its most recent financial report, released Thursday, it also reported a 33.6 percent return on its endowment, which has now grown to $53.2 billion.

Despite ongoing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvard University ended the fiscal year with a $283 million surplus, a dramatic improvement over the $10 million deficit it saw last year.

Bowdoin College reported a 57.4 percent return, Brown University more than 50 percent, and the University of Minnesota 49.2 percent, according to Inside Higher Education.

The stock market’s strong performance over the past year has been a boon to most endowments, although only super-wealthy institutions like Harvard have been able to access the private equity and venture capital investments that have performed extremely well.

Advertisement

The university benefitted last year from an increase in philanthropic gifts that could be used immediately. Traditionally, gifts become part of the endowment and carry restrictions on how they can be used.

These so-called current use gifts represented about 10 percent of operating revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, the university reported, a slight increase over last year.

“As we continue to adjust to an unpredictable situation, strong financial stewardship has positioned Harvard and our entire community to accelerate progress,” Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow wrote in a letter accompanying the report.

Despite ending the fiscal year with a surplus, overall revenue was down 2 percent at Harvard, the first time since the Great Depression that it has fallen two years in a row, the university said.

Revenue declined because the university shuttered its campus during the pandemic, which meant less income from undergraduate tuition, executive education, board and lodging, parking, and other services.

Cuts were necessary and were felt across the entire university, officials said.

Advertisement

“The Harvard community rallied in a shared and purposeful effort to reduce expenses commensurate with losses in revenue,” wrote Thomas Hollister, vice president for finance, and Paul Finnegan, treasurer, in a letter accompanying the report.

The university also cut spending on capital projects and acquisitions during the pandemic, the report said. The university’s new Science and Engineering Complex in Allston opened in 2021, however, resulting in greater costs, including depreciation.

Like many institutions, the pandemic added some costs and took away others. Harvard spent $83 million last year on pandemic-related safety measures, including COVID-19 testing.

It also spent $60 million on pay and benefits for 2,800 idle workers, including contract workers, a move that allowed them to avoid the widespread layoffs that took place at many institutions.

The university saved $69 million in travel costs, about what it spent in all of 2020. It also saved on building costs, supplies, and equipment, all related to the shift to remote school and work.

But because some students chose to defer or otherwise not attend during the pandemic, the school saw a 17 percent drop in income from tuition and room and board.

At the same time, the enrollment dip allowed the university to allocate more financial aid per student, according to the report.

Sponsored research was one area that did not see a decline. Federal and other types of sponsored revenue remained virtually flat.

As it does every year, the university funded a large portion of its operating costs with revenue from its endowment. The university used $2 billion from its endowment returns this year to fund operations, a 2 percent increase over last year.

Advertisement

The combination of current use gifts plus the endowment distribution meant that philanthropy as a whole made up almost half the university’s revenue last year, according to the report.

Tuition made up 17 percent of the revenue, on par with last year and down from 22 percent two years ago, before the pandemic.

Some schools within Harvard typically attract more sponsored support, including the public health, medical, and engineering schools. The Radcliffe Institute and divinity school rely much more heavily on endowment income. The Kennedy School received the greatest percentage of current use gifts.

The endowment’s strong performance was driven by strong returns in private equity, according to a letter included in the report from N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, the chief executive officer of the Harvard Management Company, which manages the endowment.

Harvard investors over the past few years have aimed to reduce the endowment’s exposure to natural resources, real estate, and public equity while increasing its investment in private equity and hedge funds, he wrote in the letter, which also mentioned the endowment’s goals of having net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Calling 2021 “an extraordinary year,” the letter also included a word of caution.

“As experienced investors understand, Harvard’s endowment will not produce 33.6 percent returns each year,” Narvekar wrote, saying years of negative returns are inevitable.

“What is more important is that our team, investment process/analytics, organizational structure, culture, and aligned incentives provide HMC with the framework for long-term success.”

Advertisement

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.