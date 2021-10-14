Along with the printmakers’ show, the art center’s fall schedule includes performances by world-class musicians, a talk by South Shore author Stephen Puleo, and the site’s traditional holiday season art sale.

“The Coastal Printmakers create together,” said Megan Ward, executive director of The James. “They have been together for a few years and have exhibited here before. It’s been a few years. We’re happy to welcome them back.”

After suspending its programming for a year and a half, The James Library and Center for the Arts in Norwell is returning to live arts events with a fall schedule of public programs. First up is an art exhibit by 14 accomplished South Shore artists.

Artist Donna Ingemanson's gelatin print “Untitled” is featured in the James Library art exhibit of works by Coastal Printmakers. The James Library

Scituate artist Susan Denniston said the Coastal Printmakers consists of artists who studied their craft with printmaker Esther Maschio at the South Shore Art Center in Cohasset.

Denniston is showing four pieces at The James Library exhibit, including a work that offers a farewell to the social isolation of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I work a lot with cloth,” she said, “printing from old vintage cloth. I have some old linens from my grandmother in a drawer. Nobody uses them … So I said goodbye to them.”

The artist tore up the linens, inked them, and printed from them. One of the resulting images “looked like a veil,” Denniston said.

“I thought of the dinners I couldn’t fix for friends and family” during the pandemic restrictions on social gatherings, she said, “and imagined this ‘veil’ keeping us from one another.”

A second print derived from the discarded linens, also created during the COVID shutdown, includes blackened letters spelling the word “VOTE.”

Titled “Coastal Printmakers unPRESSedented,” the show opened Friday, Oct. 8, and will continue through Nov. 8 in the one-time Norwell town library located at 24 West St. Currently The James is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show is free and open to all.

Maschio, the group’s original instructor, will also show her own work in the exhibit, along with regional artists Terry Coleman, Nancy Connolly, Eileen Dignan, Joan Drescher, Lisa Flynn, Kathy Folino, Larry Guilmette, Ellen Harris, Donna Ingemanson, Jane Johnston, Barbara Sheehan, and John Sullivan.

According to Ward, the works in the exhibit will display “a variety of printmaking techniques and will include etchings, solarplates [a light-sensitive polymer], and monoprints.”

A three-story brick building located on Norwell’s village green, The James Library is one of the few remaining examples of Victorian architecture in the town’s historic district. The regional art center was forced to shut its doors and cancel public programs back in March 2020. “We slowly reopened,” Ward said, and this autumn’s program schedule consists largely of events that could not go forward last year.

In addition to the printmakers’ show, the schedule offers two live concerts, an author’s talk, and the site’s traditional holiday season sale.

“It’s a lighter schedule than usual because there is so much uncertainty,” Ward said.

Boston-based jazz pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony will celebrate his live solo album “La Marseillaise” (available on Sunnyside Records) with a solo piano concert on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Described by the industry journal JazzTimes as a “truly original” contemporary voice, Gardony has performed at the art center before in both ensembles and solo.

“We love him,” Ward said, “and he loves the James.”

Concert tickets are $30 for adults, with lower prices for seniors and students and on sale at jameslibrary.org. Seating is limited because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

A prize-winning chamber music ensemble is featured next month when the Argus Quartet performs a “Weekend Classics Concert” Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. Based in New York City, the group has performed in many of classical music’s most prestigious venues, including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Adult tickets cost $35.

Author Stephen Puleo of Weymouth will speak on his latest book, “Voyage of Mercy” on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. The book tells the history of the first American effort, a ship leaving from the South Shore, to provide relief to Ireland during its 19th-century potato famine. According to The James, the commitment of thousands of ordinary Americans to fund the voyage initiated “a groundswell that provided the collaborative blueprint for future relief efforts and established the United States as the leader in international aid.” Adult tickets are $20; student tickets are $10.

A James Library tradition, an exhibit called “Pastel Gems: Small Works for the Holidays” featuring modest-sized, original art works suitable for gifts, will run from Nov. 19 to Jan. 8, 2022. It’s free and open to all.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.

