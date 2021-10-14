A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Lowell on Wednesday night, and police are searching for his killer, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Thursday in a statement.

The shooting occurred around 10:28 p.m. in the area of Loring and Westford streets, the statement said.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 20-year-old male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the release said.