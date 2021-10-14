A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Lowell on Wednesday night, and police are searching for his killer, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Thursday in a statement.
The shooting occurred around 10:28 p.m. in the area of Loring and Westford streets, the statement said.
“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 20-year-old male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” the release said.
The man, whose name was withheld Thursday pending family notification, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.
“No arrests have been made at this time,” the statement said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
