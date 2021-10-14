A Massachusetts State Trooper who died in 2020 of injuries he sustained two years before when he was struck by a motor vehicle on Route 3 in Billerica was honored Thursday at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., State Police said.
Thomas W. Devlin was one of 300 law enforcement officers whose names were added to the memorial during a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m., State Police said in a statement on Instagram.
Devlin was conducting a motor vehicle stop when he was struck by another vehicle while outside of his cruiser on the afternoon of July 26, 2018, State Police said.
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, the Globe reported. He underwent many surgeries before succumbing to his injuries in September 2020.
The driver of the vehicle that injured Devlin was charged with negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle, the Globe reported.
State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason said in a statement at the time of his passing that Devlin “upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others” and was “utterly devoted to his family.”
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his sons Matthew and Paul, and his daughters Rachel and Hannah, State Police said.
