A Massachusetts State Trooper who died in 2020 of injuries he sustained two years before when he was struck by a motor vehicle on Route 3 in Billerica was honored Thursday at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., State Police said.

Thomas W. Devlin was one of 300 law enforcement officers whose names were added to the memorial during a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m., State Police said in a statement on Instagram.

Devlin was conducting a motor vehicle stop when he was struck by another vehicle while outside of his cruiser on the afternoon of July 26, 2018, State Police said.