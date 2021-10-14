A plane struck a bird shortly after takeoff Wednesday night from Logan International Airport and had to turn around, authorities said.
The FAA confirmed the mid-air mishap in a statement.
“Republic Airlines Flight 4696 returned to Boston Logan International Airport and landed without incident around 7:09 p.m. local time yesterday after the crew reported a bird strike on departure,” the statement said. “The Embraer E75 jet was bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The FAA will investigate.”
A spokesperson for MassPort, which runs Logan, also confirmed the plane landed without incident.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the plane took off again for the Beltway.
