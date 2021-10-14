Fish and Game said the agency was notified around 2 p.m. Wednesday that Hall sustained an injury at the summit of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The statement said Hall had “fallen and suffered an injury that made her unable to walk.”

In a statement, New Hampshire Fish and Game identified the injured hiker as Jennifer Hall of Durham, N.H.

A 57-year-old woman suffered an injury that rendered her unable to walk while hiking Wednesday on Mount Lafayette in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, forcing rescuers to come to her aid via helicopter, officials said.

Hall’s daughter, the statement said, was hiking with her at the time and went down to the Greenleaf Hut to request aid, while Hall remained at the summit. Two hikers at Greenleaf then went up to the summit and tried to stabilize Hall’s injury, but it was determined a “carry-out” had to be executed, officials said.

So conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team were called, and they began their ascent to the summit of Mt. Lafayette to collect Hall, according to the statement.

“The Old Bridle Path Trail is rated as ‘moderately challenging’ and ‘hard’ in most hiking publications,” the statement said. “The trail is 2.9 miles to the Greenleaf Hut and another mile to the summit of Lafayette. Due to the length and terrain of this rescue, a request was made to the NH Army National Guard for assistance.”

The statement said a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was deployed at 3:30 p.m. from Concord, N.H.

“By 4:10 p.m., the helicopter landed at the summit of Lafayette and extracted Hall,” the statement said. “The NH Army National Guard transported Hall to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further evaluation.”

Hall’s condition Thursday morning wasn’t immediately available. It wasn’t immediately clear how she had fallen at the summit of the peak.

