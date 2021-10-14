Crews Wednesday morning used a chemical dissolvent to clean a streak of red paint off the front surface of the marble statue, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported .

Worcester police are investigating the incident, according to Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a spokesman for the department. No arrests have been made.

The Christopher Columbus statue that stands in front of Worcester’s Union Station was splattered in red paint early Wednesday morning, police said, the second time the statue has been vandalized in the last 16 months.

Figures of Columbus, the Italian explorer who was for centuries widely revered as the first European discoverer of the New World, have been deprecated time and again in recent years in protest over his genocide of Indigenous people.

In June 2020, the Worcester statue was found with the word “genocide” painted across it in red.

Boston’s Columbus statue, the subject of repeated vandalism amid nationwide protests over several high-profile killings of Black people by police, was also removed that June after it was found beheaded.

The Worcester statue was gifted to the city in 1978. A proposal to remove it was shot down by the city council one month after the first incident of vandalism.





