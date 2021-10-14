“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Ureña said.

The spokesperson, Angel Ureña, did not specify in a statement on Twitter what type of infection Clinton, 75, had. He said the former president had been admitted Tuesday evening to UCI Medical Center in Orange, California.

An aide said that Clinton had a urological infection that had developed into sepsis, although it was not considered to be acute.

Clinton’s doctors, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a statement that the former president had been admitted to the hospital for “close monitoring” and had received IV antibiotics and fluids. They said that after two days of treatment, his white-blood cell count was trending down and he was “responding to antibiotics well.” They added that Clinton’s medical team in California had been in touch with his doctors in New York, including his cardiologist.

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” Amin and Bardack said. “We hope to have him go home soon.”

In 2010, Clinton was taken to a New York hospital after experiencing chest pains, and later underwent a heart procedure. Doctors inserted two stents into his native coronary artery after one of the bypass grafts from an operation five years ago became obstructed.

In 2004, Clinton, who has a family history of heart disease, underwent quadruple coronary bypass surgery at a hospital in New York. The four-hour open-heart procedure came three days after tests prompted by chest pains and shortness of breath revealed that he had life-threatening heart disease.

Clinton also has a history of skin cancers, cysts, allergies and some hearing problems. Medical tests near the end of his presidency in January 2001 showed elevated levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, but nothing outside the kinds of medical problems often associated with aging.