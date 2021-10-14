Prices for everyday goods have been rising faster than they have in more than a decade.

As of September, the consumer price index rose 5.4 percent compared to a year ago, according to the United States Department of Labor. Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in the last month alone. The increase is in part due to a shortage of goods as a result of supply chain issues the Biden administration is working to address. President Biden said Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles would start operating 24/7 in an effort to address the backlogs.

The Labor Department data show prices have gone up across the board — for food, rent, clothes, cars, and more. Gas prices in particular have gone up, increasing by about 42 percent in September since the previous year.