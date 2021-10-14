I read with much interest the Oct. 6 editorial “A democracy under siege as China harasses Taiwan.”

China has never renounced the use of force against Taiwan. The daily intrusions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone by the People’s Liberation Army’s warplanes have undermined peace and stability not only in the Taiwan Strait but also in the Indo-Pacific. The irresponsible behavior of China also proves its recklessness and disregard for international rules and norms.

International support for Taiwan, in fact, continues to grow. Statements from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the US-Japan Summit, the US-Republic of Korea Summit, the EU-Japan Summit, the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting, the Japan-Australia 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial Consultations, the G7 Leaders’ Summit, the EU-US Summit, the France-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Consultations, and the US-Australia Ministerial Consultations all have voiced concerns over China’s attempts to undermine regional security and underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.