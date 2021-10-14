The long-awaited return of the Marathon on Monday — two races were canceled because of COVID-19, and this one was held in October instead of the usual date in April — was a reminder of how much more than just a race the event is for Boston. Just as April Marathons seem to herald the end of winter, this October race carried a feeling of hope that perhaps the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over. The Marathon’s organizers again deserve the city’s gratitude for staging the race, and doing so under such challenging conditions. If the intent of the bombers was to rob Marathon Day of its celebratory, upbeat feel, Monday’s successful event was yet more evidence that they failed.

When two terrorists planted bombs at the Boston Marathon in 2013, they killed three people, permanently maimed and scarred scores of others, and tried to inflict a psychic wound on the rest of the city by sowing fear around what has always been a joyous, uplifting event. For so many, running in the Marathon is the achievement of a lifetime, and the choice of the target that day — the always-festive finish line in Back Bay — almost seemed designed not merely to terrorize, but also to sneer at those who love the Marathon and everything it represents.

Still, there was a discordant note — though it came from Washington, not from Hopkinton or the hills of Newton. In a piece of unfortunate timing, the US Supreme Court chose the week of the rescheduled Marathon to hear arguments on whether to reinstate the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the two men who carried out the attack (his brother, Tamerlan, died in a shootout with police). It meant that anyone who happened to search Google for “Boston Marathon” hoping to read about the amazing accomplishments of Benson Kipruto and Diana Chemtai Kipyogei, the winners in the men’s and women’s fields, or Marcel Hug and Manuela Schar, the men’s and women’s wheelchair division champions, instead saw a big mug shot of Tsarnaev smirking back at them and a news story about the hearing.

By continuing to press for Tsarnaev’s execution — even though a lower court had thrown out the death sentence, and President Biden says he opposes the death penalty — the Justice Department ensures that, for decades to come, we’re going to keep seeing Tsarnaev’s face, hearing his name, and delaying the date when he fades into the obscurity he deserves. And while, of course, it’s not the intent, and the Justice Department can’t decide what a Google search shows, the government’s choice to push for the death penalty is inadvertently distracting and detracting from the Marathon itself.

Some survivors lost limbs, and will suffer for the rest of their lives because of Tsarnaev’s actions. And some support the death penalty. But Bill and Denise Richard, whose 8-year-old son, Martin, was killed in the bombing, came out in 2015 against executing Tsarnaev. Seeking the death penalty, they warned, “could bring years of appeals and prolong reliving the most painful day of our lives. . . . As long as the defendant is in the spotlight, we have no choice but to live a story told on his terms, not ours. The minute the defendant fades from our newspapers and TV screens is the minute we begin the process of rebuilding our lives and our family.” That’s true for the city as a whole: The sooner the surviving perpetrator disappears into obscurity, the sooner the city can move on.

