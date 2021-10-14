Allow me to respond to Tom Pawlina’s letter calling for “tough laws regulating so-called free speech” (“We need something like the EPA to curb the lies that pollute social media,” Oct. 12). Disclaimer: The words of the following paragraph are not my own.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

That is from the US Constitution, Amendment No. 1.