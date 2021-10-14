Allow me to respond to Tom Pawlina’s letter calling for “tough laws regulating so-called free speech” (“We need something like the EPA to curb the lies that pollute social media,” Oct. 12). Disclaimer: The words of the following paragraph are not my own.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
That is from the US Constitution, Amendment No. 1.
To those who would respond, “Yes, but this is really, really bad, and something has to be done,” let me remind you of something. This would not stop here. Once you open that door, you make it easier for the government to restrict whatever the administration in charge at the time decides to define as “bad speech.” The powers that be may agree with you. Or they may shut you down. But the power would be in their hands, whether that’s a Biden-Pelosi-Schumer coalition or something like a Trump-McConnell-Ryan one.
Are you willing to risk it?
Art Cabral
West Bridgewater