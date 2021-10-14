Roy died last October at age 45, just a little over a week after the 25th anniversary of his injury and after the pandemic forced the cancellation of an event to mark that anniversary and to celebrate the work of the Travis Roy Foundation, which raised money for research and to assist those affected by paralysis.

The event, from 6-8 p.m., is free and open the the public, but those wishing to attend will have to reserve tickets through Ticketmaster or AgganisArena.com. Masks and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The life of Travis Roy, the Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first shift with the Terriers in 1995, will be celebrated at BU’s Agganis Arena on Oct. 21.

The celebration of Roy’s life is not a fund-raiser. In accordance with Roy’s wishes, the foundation bearing his name, and to which he devoted his life following his injury, is winding down in the wake of his death.

“It is a chance for those whose lives he touched and inspired to share some memories and to gain a sense of closure,” said Arthur B. Page, chair of the Travis Roy Foundation.

Roy’s parents, Lee and Brenda Roy, said they were grateful to BU for hosting the event, as the pandemic had made it difficult for many of those Travis touched and inspired throughout his life to acknowledge his passing.

“We had a family service for Travis at his home in Vermont this past summer,” Brenda Roy said. “We want to provide an opportunity for his many friends to also pay their respects.”

Following his injury, Roy returned to BU and finished his degree, then became one of the region’s most inspirational figures, both as a speaker and as the leader of a foundation that raised awareness and more than $20 million to fund research and help those facing the challenges of paralysis.

The celebration of Roy’s life is expected to draw many in the New England hockey community, from the professional and amateur ranks, who remained close to him and supported him in the years after his injury.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.