Senior Olivia Sharkansky offered a service into the box off of a broken play, which found Murray. Calm and collected, the sophomore midfielder delivered to give her team the late lead.

Murray’s first-touch strike curled around a defender and snuck past the right post in the 77th minute, boosting top-ranked Hingham to a 2-1 win over Patriot League Keenan Division rival and 13th-ranked Whitman-Hanson.

Once the ball reverberated against the back netting of the goal, Claire Murray jumped up and down, her fists clenched in celebration as she raised her arms above her head.

“I didn’t see the ball at first, but once I saw the ball go by the defender, I knew this was my chance to go,” Murray said.

Advertisement

Hingham (12-0-1) earned a goal with two minutes remaining in the first half. Off a Sophie Reale corner kick, the ball ricocheted around the 6-yard box. A failed clearance attempt offered Maddie Aughe a chance to blast the ball past Panthers freshman keeper Ava Patete (13 saves).

“I didn’t expect [the ball to be there], but I was there and I was ready to score,” Aughe said. “I usually don’t get too nervous before games, but this is always the game that I look forward to, playing them.”

Aughe provided more than just the goal, as the junior center back made several interceptions, diffusing chances created by Whitman-Hanson (10-3-1). While the Harborwomen controlled the majority of the possession through their pressure-based style, Aughe’s ability to win battles and make key tackles limited high-danger chances.

“Maddie’s just got that killer mentality and intensity,” Hingham coach Sarah Dacey said. “She put her body through it and scored and we needed that momentum boost going into halftime. She had an awesome game tonight, I’m really proud of her. Great reads, winning balls, organizing [the team]; you could tell that she wanted it.”

Advertisement

The Harborwomen wore purple jerseys to commemorate Maddie’s Promise, a charity benefiting those with rare forms of pediatric cancer.

Andover 3, Tewksbury 1 — Lauren Adams, Samantha Jenney, and Sophie Azzi netted goals for the Golden Warriors (7-3-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 5, Brockton 0 — Ava Forbes-Smith scored two goals, and Lily Ford (assist), Haylie Fortune and Megan Arnoff each added one for the Trojans (10-3) in the Southeast Conference match.

Natick 1, Framingham 0 — Junior Emma Grant struck in the 75th minute to break the tie for the Redhawks (8-0-2), as they stayed atop the Bay State Conference Carey Division.

Nauset 6, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Caroline Kennard racked up three goals, Emma Easley tallied two and Olivia Avellar added one to put the Warriors (11-2) on top in the convincing Cape & Islands League win.

Plymouth North 2, Duxbury 1 — The No. 4 Eagles (10-2) earned a Patriot League home win behind goals from Carly Schofield and Bella Eaton.

Boys’ soccer

BC High 3, St. John’s Prep 0 — The road to the Catholic Conference title for the 15th-ranked Eagles (10-3-1, 8-1-1 CC) in Danvers started with goals from senior Donald Le, junior Max Rivera, and sophomore Liam Heffernan and was cemented by the fifth straight shutout for senior keeper Jimmy Flaherty. No. 9 St. John’s dropped to 7-3-3 (6-2-2).

Billerica 5, Dracut 0 — Brian Jones scored two unassisted goals and converted a penalty kick to power the Indians to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Advertisement

Cardinal Spellman 3, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Seniors Melvin Alves (2) and Alex Kuzmich scored for the Cardinals (11-0-2), who remain undefeated with the nonconference win.

Dedham 2, Bellingham 1 — Sophomore Noah Young and freshman Brian Dunne notched goals for the Marauders (6-5-1) as they took the win in the Tri-Valley Small matchup.

Dover-Sherborn 1, Medway 0 — Kofi Poku knocked in the lone goal off an assist from Jack Martin to push the Raiders (6-7) ahead in the Tri-Valley League road win.

Durfee 1, Dartmouth 0 — Jake Silva scored the winner for the Hilltoppers (6-4-3) in the Southeast Conference showdown. Jorge Beltran registered an assist on the goal.

Framingham 3, Natick 0 — Senior forward Sam Deveau scored a goal and recorded an assist in the Bay State Conference shutout for the No. 6 Flyers (8-1-3).

Holliston 3, Ashland 0 — Senior captain Owen Burke scored all three goals for the Panthers (11-0-1) as they took down the Clockers (6-7-0) to stay undefeated in the Tri-Valley Large.

KIPP Academy 3, Nashoba Valley Tech 1 — Marco Escobar’s two-goal performance powered the Panthers (9-3) to victory in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Jeff Paz tallied a goal and an assist, and Kevin Rodriguez and Jelder DeLeon recorded assists.

Marshfield 3, Silver Lake 0 — Luke Twomey (2 goals) and John Violissi (goal) led the Rams (8-3-1) to a Patriot League win.

Nauset 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Arlo Lawless, Pat Pinto and Charlie Cushing each registered a goal and an assist for the top-ranked Warriors (10-0-2) as they rolled to a Cape & Islands League win.

Advertisement

Newton North 3, Wellesley 0 — Anthony Oliveira (2 goals) and Rialto Janairo (goal) scored for the No. 3 Tigers (9-0-3) in their Bay State Conference Carey Division win.

O’Bryant 4, New Mission/Boston English 1 — Senior captains Kristian Dhamo and Elias Fontes bagged two goals each on their Senior Night for the Tigers (5-6-1) in their Boston City League win.

Pembroke 4, North Quincy 0 — Seniors Charlie Goncalves and Zachary Tripodi, junior Ethan Sullivan, and sophomore Will McManus scored for the Titans (10-2-1) in their Patriot League Fisher win.

Plymouth North 3, Duxbury 0 — Ben Young scored two goals and assisted Adriano Nasciemento on the third, as the Eagles (10-2-3) earned the win in the Patriot League Keenan.

Sandwich 2, Barnstable 0 — Junior Braden Gilfoy and senior Joey Morrison scored in the second half to lift the Blue Knights (3-4-3) to victory in the Cape & Islands Atlantic.

Shawsheen 2, Mystic Valley 1 — Joe Rizzo scored two second-half goals to turn a 1-0 halftime deficit into a Commonwealth road win for the Rams (5-3-4).

Somerville 2, Lynn English 1 — Senior Cole Baldwin scored both goals for the Highlanders (4-5-3) in the Greater Boston win.

Field hockey

Brookline 4, Newton South 0 — Sophomore Solveig Strauss scored her first varsity goal for the Warriors (6-5) in the nonleague matchup.

Case 3, New Bedford 1 — Junior Lexi Yost scored 1 goal and had 1 assist in a nonconference win for the Cardinals (8-2-1).

Franklin 8, Attleboro 1 — Junior Shaw Downing and freshman Haley Wernig each posted three goals and junior Kaitlyn Carney added two, as the seventh-ranked Panthers (13-1-0) cruised to a Hockomock Kelley-Rex victory.

Advertisement

King Philip 5, Taunton 1 — Senior Sydney O’Shea (goal, assist), sophomore Mara Boldy (goal, assist), and senior Lily Brown (2 goals) commanded the offense for the No. 11 Warriors (10-3-1) in their Hockomock League game.

Monomoy 5, Nantucket 0 — Caroline DiGiovanni made her presence felt with three unassisted goals in the Cape & Islands League win for the No. 17 Sharks (9-2-1). She also assisted on the other two scores by Madeline Sylvester and Emily Layton.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Braintree 0 — Shannon MacLeod, Emily Coughlin, and Reilly Walsh scored for the Cougars (5-3-0) in the win.

Pentucket 1, Newburyport 0 — Haley Dwight scored for visiting Pentucket (11-1) in the Cape Ann League contest.

Stoneham 3, Melrose 2 — Shelagh Liljander (2 goals) and Grace Tobias scored for the Spartans (2-10-2) as they upset the Red Raiders (4-9-0) for their first Middlesex League Freedom win.

Abington 42, East Bridgewater 27 — Seniors Mason Kilmain and Kurtis Lucas-Summers each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Green Wave (5-1) scored all six of their touchdowns on rushing plays, engineering a road victory in the South Shore (Sullivan) Conference.

Northeast 38, Chelsea 20 — Steve Donnelly rumbled for 225 rushing yards and touchdowns of 15 and 56 yards in the nonleague road win for the Golden Knights (4-2). CJ Moriconi also punched in two 1-yard rushing scores, helping Northeast finish with 402 team yards on the ground.

Boys’ golf

Bishop Feehan 223, Austin Prep 205 — Chad Correia shot a 3-under-33 for 41 Stableford points to lead the Shamrocks (12-3) to victory at Hillview Country Club in North Reading.

Tyngsborough 52.5, Clinton 1.5 — Junior Trevor Drew was the medalist for the Tigers (8-1-1), shooting a 33 on the par-36 Sky Meadow Course, to earn the Mid-Wach victory.

Wellesley 303, Xaverian 307 — Simon Murray and Lincoln Blake each shot 1-over-par 36 for the Raiders (14-0) in their nonleague match at Wellesley Country Club.

Girls’ volleyball

Barnstable 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — The Red Hawks (9-5) entered the rematch against the top-ranked Dolphins with losses to four programs in the Globe’s Top 20, Hopkinton, Needham, Quincy, along with D-Y. But coach Tom Turco and his team had unrelenting faith, and they commanded their homecourt for a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 victory, dealing the Dolphins their first loss.

D-Y had prevailed in the first meeting, 3-2.

“I don’t talk a lot; I don’t give the big pregame speech,” Turco said. “I just said [pregame], ’This win tonight will change our season.’”

Senior Laura Cogswell was outstanding with 5 aces and 27 assists in the Cape & Islands victory. Junior middle hitter Lindsey Jones also stepped up with 14 kills.

“[Jones] knew going into this match that there was a lot on her shoulders, and she was more than happy to fulfill that role,” Turco said.

It’s been a challenging year for Barnstable with the daunting schedule. But Turco and the team wouldn’t change a thing, and this win in front of a packed home crowd was worth every ounce of effort.

“You’ve got to embrace these type of games because this is what high school athletics is all about — playing top teams,” he said.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Senior captain Elizabeth Hurn reached 1,000 digs, 500 kills, and 200 aces for her career in a Catholic Central win for the Cardinals (11-1).

Ipswich 3, Georgetown 1 — Grace Sorensen had 14 kills and 9 digs, and Kendra Brown had 20 assists and 2 digs for the Tigers (12-1) in the Cape Ann League win.

King Philip 3, Taunton 0 — Junior Emily Sawyer had 14 kills, and junior Sami Shore chipped in 9 more for the ninth-ranked Warriors (14-0) in a Hockomock League win.

Melrose 3, Stoneham 0 — Senior Elena Soukos, with 12 kills, powered the No. 8 Red Raiders (12-1) to a Middlesex League win.

North Middlesex 3, Nashoba 0 — Madi LaCreta (9 kills, 3 blocks), Bella Perritano (5 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs) and Alex Claire (3 aces, 12 digs) combined to secure the Patriots (13-2) the Mid-Wach win.

Triton 3, Pentucket 0 — Mia Berardino (12 kills, 12 digs) and Molly Kimball (23 assists) helped the Vikings (6-7) dominate in the Cape Ann League match.

Upper Cape 3, Wareham 0 — Keely Thornell (7 aces), Molly Keefe (5 aces) and Allison Sciaraffa (9 kills, 2 blocks) were the catalysts in the nonleague win for the Rams (5-5).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.