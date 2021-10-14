Isabel Bettencourt, Peabody — A junior captain, Bettencourt logged 8 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs, and 9 receptions in the Tanners’ only game this week, a win over Masconomet.

Gracie Daley, Essex Tech — Across Essex Tech’s three matches, the senior recorded 38 kills and 17 aces (including seven in a win over Masconomet), while hitting at a .438 percent clip.

Maddie Homer, Oliver Ames — The junior libero tallied a season-high 54 digs and 38 receptions in a Hockomock League win over Canton, after recording 35 digs and 35 receptions against Mansfield.