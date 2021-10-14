Isabel Bettencourt, Peabody — A junior captain, Bettencourt logged 8 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs, and 9 receptions in the Tanners’ only game this week, a win over Masconomet.
Gracie Daley, Essex Tech — Across Essex Tech’s three matches, the senior recorded 38 kills and 17 aces (including seven in a win over Masconomet), while hitting at a .438 percent clip.
Maddie Homer, Oliver Ames — The junior libero tallied a season-high 54 digs and 38 receptions in a Hockomock League win over Canton, after recording 35 digs and 35 receptions against Mansfield.
Sorelle Lawton, Dartmouth — The senior recorded 5 aces and 19 service points against Bridgewater-Raynham, then followed that up the next day with 8 aces and 10 kills in a win over Durfee.
Advertisement
Grace Sorensen, Ipswich— A junior, she registered 14 kills, 5 assists, and 3 digs for the No. 20 Tigers in a win over Danvers, then added 6 kills and 5 digs in a win over Pentucket.
Hannah Storm, Case — Storm, a sophomore, logged 14 kills in a win over Dighton-Rehoboth, then added 17 kills in a win over Bourne two days later.