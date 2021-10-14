In return, SpringHill will, according to a press release, “collaborate with FSG to create original content in and around the sports, teams, and venues associated with FSG.”

As the second-biggest investor in the group that acquired a significant minority stake of the company, FSG’s capital will be used for creating original content and deepening SpringHill’s brand relationships.

Fenway Sports Group is dipping its toes into the entertainment and content creation business by joining a consortium of investors in the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-led SpringHill Company.

The exact nature of collaboration between SpringHill, which will be valued at $725 million, and FSG properties such as the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing, Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and NESN remains unknown.

The details will emerge over time, but in the near term the new partnership strengthens ties between FSG, James, and Carter. The latter two became FSG partners earlier this year after previously holding ownership shares in Liverpool Football Club. Also, Fenway Sports Management has been representing James on endorsement and marketing opportunities for more than a decade.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with LeBron and Maverick,” read a statement from FSG leaders John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy. “They are extraordinary leaders who transformed their vision of empowering athletes, artists, and brands into a dynamic and thriving content company. This investment is a testament to our belief in the future of SpringHill and the faith that LeBron and Maverick have in Fenway Sports Group.”

Henry, principal owner of FSG, also owns the Boston Globe.

Werner will retain his seat on the board of directors at SpringHill, which is behind the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie starring James; Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” on HBO; Netflix content; an apparel line, and other ventures.

The lead consortium investor is a familiar name, RedBird Capital, which this year became the third-largest shareholder after Henry and Werner at FSG with an approximately $750 million investment. How FSG intends to use that capital to advance its growth strategy remains to be seen, but the continued partnership in the SpringHill venture signals their ongoing strong relationship.

The other members of the consortium are Nike, which has a robust endorsement relationship with James, and Epic Games, creator of Fortnite.

Carter, the CEO of SpringHill, and James, the chairman, will retain their controlling interest in the company.

“SpringHill’s mission is empowering greatness in every individual,” said Carter in a statement. “We started this company with the tagline ‘More Than an Athlete’ which still defines everything we do to this very day. We are an incredible team of athletes, artists, writers, designers, musicians, and countless other creators. With this new group of investors who are the very best in their respective industries we are going to be able to empower our community and every creator to do their most incredible work and achieve their most ambitious dreams.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.