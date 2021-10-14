Hanover at Scituate : Junior quarterback Michael Landolfi has Hanover (4-1) rolling under his father and head coach, Chris, but Scituate (4-1) has been on another level lately with 110 points scored over the past three weeks. Pick : Scituate.

Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep : While the host Eagles (5-0) have captured the last two Division 1 championships with a slight edge in terms of experience, CM (5-0) has too much talent on both sides of the ball to not be considered favorite in this battle for Catholic Conference supremacy. Pick : Catholic Memorial.

Danvers at Swampscott: The Falcons (3-2) took a step backward with a 12-7 loss to Beverly last Friday and will look to rebound in a tough road spot against the undefeated Big Blue (5-0). Pick: Swampscott.

Milford at King Philip: The newcomer atop a loaded Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division, Milford (5-0) looks to keep rolling against perennial contender King Philip (4-1) after upending Mansfield on the road last Friday. Pick: King Philip.

Latin Academy at East Boston: The only undefeated teams left in the Boston City League clash Friday, with the host Jets (5-0) looking to take a key step toward repeating as league champions by slaying the Dragons (4-0). Pick: Latin Academy.

Blue Hills at Old Colony: Another undefeated showdown pits the host Cougars (4-0) against the Warriors (5-0), who have won 12 straight dating back to an undefeated Fall II campaign. First place in the Mayflower Small is on the line. Pick: Blue Hills.

Rockland at Middleborough: Fresh off a tough win at Abington, the Bulldogs (5-0) look to top the Sachems (4-1) on the road to remain alone atop the South Shore Sullivan Division. Middleborough is averaging 35.2 points per game and its sole loss came against Division 1 mainstay Taunton. Pick: Middleborough.

Foxborough at North Attleborough: The visiting Warriors (4-1) are averaging 42.6 points per game with senior tailback Dylan Gordon rushing for 13 touchdowns over his last three outings. The Red Rocketeers (2-2) will look to stop Gordon and climb back into the race for the Hockomock Davenport title. Pick: Foxborough.

Belmont Hill at BB&N: Saturday’s ISL showdown in Cambridge will feature several top-tier college prospects on both sides of the ball. Belmont Hill (1-2) has sputtered to start the season, but should give host Buckingham, Browne & Nichols (3-0) a good battle. Pick: BB&N.

Shawsheen at Lowell Catholic: The host Crusaders (4-1) are rolling atop the Commonwealth with eighth-grade quarterback Kaden Silton playing beyond his years. Meanwhile, the Rams (2-2) have been on either side of a couple of thrillers in recent weeks. Pick: Lowell Catholic.