Good news for Red Sox fans: All of the television broadcasts for their American League Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros can be easily found on either Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Some viewers found that wasn’t the case in the previous round. Game 3 of the AL Division Series between the Red Sox and Rays aired exclusively on the MLB Network.

That was nothing new – the league’s network has aired an ALDS game in each series for a decade, including Game 1 between the Red Sox and Astros in 2017 – but some viewers in the Boston market found out the hard way that their cable or streaming provider did not carry the network.