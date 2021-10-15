Jason Segel and the “Ted Lasso” duo of Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) and Brett Goldstein are set to co-write and executive produce a new comedy.

Jason Segel (pictured in 2020) will star as a therapist who tells clients exactly what he’s thinking.

Called “Shrinking,” it’s about a therapist, played by Segel, whose grief leads him to ignore some of the basic rules of the profession. He starts breaking through client-therapist boundaries and telling clients exactly what he’s thinking.

The show will be on Apple TV+, home of “Ted Lasso,” and it will be Lawrence’s third series for the streamer. Along with “Ted Lasso,” he is writing and producing “Bad Monkey,” a drama based on the 2013 Carl Hiaasen novel.

