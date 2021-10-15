The last three months rank as the top three for state gaming revenues since legal betting began more than six years ago, cumulatively generating nearly 10 percent of all of the casino gambling taxes collected to date, according the the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

The trend began in July, when the state’s three casinos counted $95.74 million in revenue and turned over a record $27 million in taxes and fees to the state. August stands as the second-best month yet, with $92 million in casino revenue and $26.15 million in state taxes. Gaming revenues in September took a small step down, but the roughly $89 million in gross gaming revenue generated at Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield, and Encore Boston Harbor still yielded about $25.1 million for the state ― the third-best month on record, according to monthly revenue figures reported Friday.