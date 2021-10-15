(Bloomberg) -- Moderna shares fell after a report that US regulators had put a decision on authorization of its COVID-19 shot for younger kids on hold over concerns about heart-related side effects.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that the Food and Drug Administration is delaying a decision on allowing younger people to receive the vaccine while it looks into whether it may lead to heightened risk of myocarditis, a rare inflammatory heart condition. Shares of the biotechnology company were down 2.2 percent at $324.59 at 12:33 p.m. on Friday in New York.