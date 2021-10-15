The streets were packed on Halloween in Salem on Oct. 31, 2018.

After two years of mounting Halloween hunger, the spookiest day of the year has finally returned in full force. Last October, traditional trick-or-treating was banned in several Massachusetts towns, events like costume parties and bar crawls were nixed , and Salem, the witchy capital of the state, saw far smaller crowds of monsters, witches, and magical creatures than usual.

2021, thankfully, has seen far fewer tricks than 2020. Now that Dr. Anthony Fauci has given parents the green light to trick-or-treat with their kids this Oct. 31, it seems Halloween may be nearing pre-pandemic levels of fright.

In honor of this momentous return, we’ve rounded up some relatively low-risk activities to keep you busy leading up to and on the big day. Just remember to confirm the event’s vaccination policy, check to see if you need a reservation, and, of course, wear your mask — costume and otherwise.

Salem

Sisters Kristen Rose (left) and Brittney Rose, dressed as witches, explored the Old Salem Burying Ground during Salem Haunted Happenings on Oct. 8, 2017, in Salem. Kayana Szymczak for The Boston Globe/file

GUILTY! A SALEM WITCH TRIAL The audience members are the ones on trial for witchcraft in this event, which transports them back to 1692Salem. Patrons will have to meet the Judge in the courtroom to plead their case, supported by testimony from other audience members with guidance from a local Puritan. This event is considered suitable for all audiences. Thursdays to Mondays, Through Oct. 30, 7:15-8 p.m and 8:15-9 p.m. $20 adults, $13 for children ages 7-13, children under 7 free. 7 Lynde St., Salem. gallowshillsalem.com

GRAVEYARD CONJURE WITH HOODOO SEN MOISE Talk about the conjuring. In this 18+ event, traditional Hoodoo practitioner Sen Moise teaches patrons how to call upon the “Blood of your Blood,” or speak to kin who have passed on. For more mischievous folks, Moise will also teach how to bless and curse enemies at a grave, finishing the night on a high note connecting with spirits at one of America’s oldest graveyards. Oct. 27, 7 p.m. $80. 184 Essex St., Salem. festivalofthedead.com

SALEM WITCHES’ MAGIC CIRCLE Double, double, toil, and trouble! Witches gather from near and far to pay tribute to those who have crossed over to the spiritual world, accompanied by drumming from the Dragon Ritual Drummers. This is a time to mourn those you miss, but also to make new connections and engage in a celebration of life. Oct. 31, 5 p.m. Free. Washington Square, Salem. salem.org

Tours/Neighborhoods

JACK-O-LANTERN SPECTACULAR It’s about an hour’s drive from Boston, but the jack-o’-lantern display at Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo is worth the trip. Listening to a soundtrack that spans the 19th century to today, you can amble through over 6,000 pumpkins aglow with LED lights. There are also sensory-friendly nights, fairy tale and superhero nights, and a zip line ride for an extra fee. Through Oct. 31, 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Tickets $14-$21. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. rwpzoo.org

JAMAICA POND LANTERN PARADE Bring light into darkness in a procession around Jamaica Pond, a ritual that began in 1984. Ahead of this luminous event, community members and Spontaneous Celebrations hosted lantern making workshops for participants to craft their own soda bottle lanterns to brighten up the trail. $5 lantern making kits are available at Ula Cafe and Boing! Toy Shop. City and Feed Supply sells premade ones for $10. Oct. 22, 6 p.m. Free. 507 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain. facebook.com

As the sun set on Oct. 20, 2012, visitors to the Jamaica Pond Lantern Parade began to walk around the water. Barry Chin/Globe staff/file

BEACON HILL WITH A BOO! Don’t let Beacon Hill’s pristine presence fool you— horror stories and spooky history abound there. On All Hallow’s Eve, wander through its dark alleys and listen to tales of the unfortunate fate of Dr. George Parkman and the hanging of witches and visiting Quakers. Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m. $20. The steps in front of the Massachusetts State House on Beacon Street across from the Boston Common, 24 Beacon St. bostonbyfoot.org

School of Honk led the Halloween parade for Somerstreets in 2015. Somerville Arts Council

SOMERSTREETS: MONSTER MASH Do the monster mash (and make sure it’s a graveyard smash) at this open streets festival. There will be two stages of music, a new rollerblading disco party, face painting, and a Halloween costume parade with all kinds of creatures roaming around. Oct. 31, 2 p.m. 349 Somerville Ave., Somerville. somervilleartscouncil.org

Family-Friendly

BRICK-OR-TREAT Build the Halloween of your dreams at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, where you can construct a pumpkin made out of bright orange blocks and complete a scavenger hunt in a mini city made entirely from Legos. Through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 for standard ticket. LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville. 617-702-5593, legolanddiscoverycenter.com

A costume-bedecked dog competed in the Downtown Boston Puppy Parade in 2019. Michael J. Clarke

DOGGONE HALLOWEEN DOG PARADE A procession of pups will descend on Downtown Crossing this Halloween Eve, competing for the various titles, including best dog and human duo. Oct. 30, noon-2 p.m. Free. Downtown Crossing, 9 Summer St. 617-261-4243, eventbrite.com

ZOO HOWL To ring in the hair-raising holiday, Franklin Park Zoo will hold a scavenger hunt, set up a trick-or-treat trail, and confound visitors with “mystery animal encounters.” There will also be opportunities to learn about why munching on Halloween candy made with sustainable palm oil may help save animals’ habitats worldwide. Oct. 30-31, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets come with general admission, which are $15.95-$22.95; members and infants free. 617-541-5466, zoonewengland.org

A gorilla munched on a pumpkin during the Zoo Howl event at the Franklin Park Zoo. Zoo New En

Food and Drink

HARPOON PUMPKIN CARVING Grab a pitcher and a knife and you’re ready to carve some pumpkins at Harpoon Brewery in the Seaport District. A ticket for this 21+ event gets you one gourd, Harpoon-themed stencils and tools, a drink, and a pretzel. Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m. $30. Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave. 617-456-2322, eventbrite.com

The pumpkin carving event at Harpoon Brewery lets patrons make a jack-o'-lantern while they sip on a brew. Harpoon Brewery

HALLOWEEN CANDY AND BEER PAIRING Ever wonder what beer would go best with your Snickers bar? The folks at Everett’s Bone Up Brewing Co. will offer a candy match made in heaven for every beer on their menu, plus some flights with pre-chosen pairings. Oct. 28-31, times depend on day. Free pairing with the purchase of a beer flight or full pour. Bone Up Brewing Co., 38 Norman St., Everett. 781-691-9092, eventbrite.com

The folks at Everett's Bone Up Brewing Co. will pair popular Halloween candy with its beer soulmate. Matt Darcy

CITY TAP BOSTON City Tap House in Fort Point is serving up two Halloween-centric food events this season: the Basic Witch Brunch on Oct. 30 will offer psychic readings, a DJ, and plenty of autumnal fare, and the Skeleton Crew PJ Brunch on Oct. 31 will feature a Halloween-themed pajama costume contest where the winner takes home a $50 gift card. Oct. 30 and 31, both start at 11 a.m. City Tap House Boston, 10 Boston Wharf Road. 617-904-2748, citytap.com

The City Tap House Boston will host a Skeleton Crew PJ Brunch on Oct. 31, complete with a Halloween-themed pajama costume contest. Catherine Scannapieco

Culture

SCIENCE TRICKS & ANIMAL TREATS Learn about the real-life magic, like camouflage, that animals use to survive at this event at Worcester’s EcoTarium. There will also be a costume parade and an “explosive” self-carving pumpkin. Oct. 23-24, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tickets come with general admission, which are $14-$19; members and infants free. EcoTarium, 222 Harrington Way, Worcester. 508-929-2700, ecotarium.org

The Science Tricks & Animal Treats event at Worcester's EcoTarium will include a scavenger hunt and trick-or-treating stations. EcoTarium

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR Enjoy a night at the museum when the Boston Children’s Museum hosts an after-hours event filled with festivities, including trick-or-treating, a “scare package,” and a trip to the haunted “boo-tanical garden.” Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m. $30. Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St. 617-426-6500, bostonchildrensmuseum.org

SPOOKY SCIENCE WEEKEND Get scientific with your scares at the Museum of Science, which will offer design challenges, Halloween-themed live presentations, and a DJ’d dance party at this weekend-long event. Oct. 30-31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets come with Exhibit Hall admission, which costs $24-$29; free for members and infants. Museum of Science, 1 Science Park. 617-723-2500, mos.org

Entertainment

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: SPECIAL SHOW Do the time warp again at the AMC Boston Common theatre, where a shadow cast of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” performs live at showtimes throughout October in front of the movie screen. Remaining shows Oct. 23 and 29-31, 9:30 p.m. Tickets $12.49-$15.49. AMC Boston Common 19, 175 Tremont St. 617-423-5801, amctheatres.com

HALLOWEEN HORROR MARATHON For the 20th time, the Coolidge Corner Theatre will screen 12 straight hours of formidable films, kicking off with a performance from horror movie composer Alan Howarth. Oct. 30-31, 11 p.m.-noon. $45. Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline. 617-734-2500, coolidge.org

The Coolidge Corner Theatre movie lineup from its annual Halloween Horror Marathon in 2019. Courtesy of Coolidge Corner Theatre

WALTER SICKERT & THE ARMY OF BROKEN TOYS This eclectic, costumed band will bring its mysterious musical stylings to the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Science — and their judging prowess to a costume contest. Oct. 28, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 day of. Museum of Science, 1 Science Park. 617-723-2500, mos.org

Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys performed at the Museum of Science's Hayden Planetarium in 2019. Jonathan Beckley

Stay-at-Home

THE ART OF MAKING DAY OF THE DEAD Los Angeles-based artist Ofelia Esparza will discuss, alongside her daughter, the craft and importance of altars in the celebration of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. There will be live interpretation in English and Spanish. Oct. 20, 6-7:15 p.m. Free. On Zoom, hosted by the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology at Harvard University. 617-496-1027, peabody.harvard.edu

HAUNTED TALES: THE ONLINE HALLOWEEN SCAVENGER HUNT FOR KIDS Embark on a Zoom scavenger hunt with Watson Adventures, where the stories of haunted locales, including Salem, will come to life as you discover clues. Oct. 23 and 30, 6-7:30 p.m. $19 per participant. Online. 877-946-4868, watsonadventures.com

HALLOWEEN OOBLECK Kids in fourth through eighth grade can create “oobleck,” a slime-like concoction made from cornstarch and water, by picking up a kit from the Jamaica Plain library branch from Oct. 27-29. On Halloween Eve, there will be a Zoom lesson from Northeastern University students on how to create the satisfying ooze. Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.- noon. Free. Pick up kits at Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library, 30 South St., Jamaica Plain, lesson on Zoom. 617-524-2053, bpl.bibliocommons.com

