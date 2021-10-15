This week, here’s an updated, curated list of family-friendly restaurants (with patios, or takeout, or room to roam) to make your mealtimes a little easier. Have a favorite you don’t see listed here? Tell me.

Let’s talk about something we can all agree on: food! It’s delicious. The down side, of course, is that kids can be picky. I fed my older son kale yesterday (from a kid-friendly cookbook, in fact, disguised with lots of Parmesan cheese on top). He took one measly bite and fell to the floor squirming like I’d trounced him at laser tag.

Beer & Relaxation

The Mighty Squirrel

Advertisement

This rambling outdoor beer garden in Waltham has multiple things going for it: First, it’s enormous, meaning it’s easy to walk right in and get a table. Second, it’s under umbrellas, so wet weather matters not. Third, it hosts a different food truck every day: Pennypacker’s Porchetta (meaty!), Gonzalez Mexican, Kith & Kin (delicious, crispy duck fat fries). Fourth: Beer! Introverts will appreciate smartphone-ordering. Table service is speedy, and it also offers curbside pickup. 411 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, www.mightysquirrel.com

Cozy Neighborhood Staple

Ashmont Grill

The menu hits all the right notes: hot dogs, loaded fries, chicken wings, Bolognese — familiar, yet definitely better than whatever you’d pull together at home. Plus: It serves brunch, and tater tots are part of the equation. Fire pits and warm blankets make it almost as cozy as your couch. 555 Talbot Ave., Dorchester, 617-825-4300, www.ashmontgrill.com

The outdoor patio at the Ashmont Grill in Dorchester. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

An Evening Out in the South End

Banyan Bar + Refuge

This is prime South End patio real estate — and if you can scoot out of work by 4 p.m., you can even wolf down 10 dumplings for $5 (Boston’s version of a happy hour). For kids: PB&J bao, ramen — and a burger brought over from much-missed sister restaurant The Gallows. Get soft-serve for dessert. 553 Tremont St., Boston, 617-556-4211, www.banyanboston.com

Advertisement

Sophisticated Spin on Pizza Night

Jinny’s Pizza

This Newton pizza shop from the team behind Little Big Diner and Sycamore is perfect for when you crave a nice, easy pizza — but not your usual gloppy slice of last resort. Thin, crackly, and wood-fired, Jinny’s has toppings that will please kids (pepperoni, sausage, ham, and pineapple) and little touches to delight parents (ranch dipping sauce for the crust; pizza add-ons like zucchini and walnuts, which actually work). Appetizers run the gamut from highbrow to low: chicken liver pate or meatballs. 1232 Centre St., Newton, 617-467-4764, www.jinnyspizza.com

Mike's Pastry chocolate chip cannoli can be found at Hub Hall. Hub Hall

Food Before a Game

Hub Hall

Hub Hall has finally opened, and it does a nice job of uniting many iconic Boston restaurants under one roof. If you’re undaunted by crowds (or can go at off hours), this culinary dreamscape truly aims to please: sausages from Bianco’s, New Haven-style pizza at Apizza (from Mida chef Douglass Williams), barbecue from The Smoke Shop, and off-season beach food from Sullivan’s Castle Island. 80 Causeway St., Boston, 617-263-8900, www.hubhallboston.com

Chinese Takeout

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Families rave about the cheerful staff (and kid-size plates and cutlery) if you choose to eat at this Kendall Square patio-outfitted spot, but it also offers takeout — with a menu that ranges from toddler-friendly (sweet twisty rolls, pumpkin cake) to forward-thinking (Sumiao uses plant-based Impossible Beef in many dishes). 270 Third St., Cambridge, 617-945-0907, www.sumiaohunan.com

Advertisement

Strolling the North End

Prezza

Anthony Caturano’s menu gamely straddles that fine line between grown-up indulgence and child-friendly comfort: Order up some pear ravioli, grilled branzino, or tagliatelle with artfully shaved truffles, or spring for a $12 chicken tenders “parmigiana” plate for your kids. Yep, it has outdoor seating. 24 Fleet St., Boston, 617-227-1577, www.prezza.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.