Above the weights, I’m all smiles for the camera. Below, my breasts are making a spectacle of themselves, one slightly lower than the other and listing left beneath the taut fabric. They looked mismatched, as if they didn’t belong to the same body, and in a very real sense, they didn’t.

My husband, with only the best intentions, posted a picture on Facebook that he’d taken of me working out. Clingy top, coquettish pose, hand-held weights raised to chin level.

“Honey, you look fine.”

How could he not see it? How had I missed it?

By avoiding mirrors, that’s how. It was a trick I’d mastered a few years before while recovering from my single mastectomy: Simply turn on the shower, let the steam fill the room, then — and only then — disrobe. If I kept the vent fan off, the clouded-mirrors effect lasted long enough for me to get dressed and out the bathroom door without ever having to see my bruised and forever-changed body.

I’d been lucky, actually. Had the rebel cancer cells been more aggressive, I might’ve had to give up both ta-tas, even though only one “ta” had been compromised. Once the swelling ebbed, the apparent differences between my natural and reconstructed breasts were relatively slight, nothing a little strategic bra adjustment couldn’t cure, and life went on.

But that was before COVID-19, before I’d started indulging in dessert after a home-cooked meal while watching comfort TV because the outside world was scary with viruses and global warming and civil unrest, and good God, pass the pineapple upside-down cake, please.

Had avoiding the virus not kept me busily distracted and in denial, I might’ve noticed the lopsided weight gain sneaking in. Instead, I instinctively shied away from my reflection again, doing my steam and mirrors trick more often.

My surgeon had cautioned me, of course, that as I aged, gravity and nature would take its course with blatant bias toward my all-natural side. But despite their differences, the girls had been pretty much the same size. And oh, it mattered.

I texted the photo to a girlfriend for her honest assessment. Her quick reply: “OMG, stop, I think you look great!”

OMG, how could she not see it?

Sigh. Because she didn’t understand. Perhaps only those friends who’d fought and won their own battles at the cost of one or both breasts could truly empathize with the daily challenge to keep things even. Until catching a glimpse of that errant photo, I thought I’d done a decent job. Then my fickle confidence collapsed like a house of cards.

This morning I accidentally saw my reflection in the bathroom mirror. An extra blast of the A/C must’ve caused the steam to fade away before I could seek the refuge of my bra. I shut my eyes, but not fast enough. I took a peek, barely breathing, and then, relief . . . it wasn’t that bad.

Obviously, my husband’s photo had been taken at precisely the wrong time; a one-in-a-million shot that combined tight clothing, twisted form, and gravity’s pull in a perfect storm of fake views.

I posed right, then left, the steam retreating off the mirror like curtains on a stage. OK, sure, we had a little-smaller, little-bigger situation — obviously that was where the Boston cream pie had gone. But I was finally facing the truth. I was the very picture of survival, scars and all. And if anyone — even my crush, Donny Osmond, should we ever meet — didn’t like it, then, too bad.

Because perfection in my lifetime — or at least the pursuit of it — has had its day. So what if my cleavage lists a little to the left. Supermodels should be so lucky.

Anything else would be boring by comparison.

Barbara Neal Varma is a writer in Lake Forest, California.




