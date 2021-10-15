Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

ON A DESERT ISLAND, HE’D BRING: A bike, yoga mat, and disco music for dancing

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s romantic and passionate

SCOTT E. / 63 / business manager

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Playing tennis

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s warm, loving, and kind

7 P.M. CITRUS & SALT, BOSTON

FASHIONABLY ON TIME

Mike I’ve been aware of the column for a long time. It was a delightful surprise to be selected. When I heard [my date’s] name was Scott, my paranoia kicked in a bit. I thought he might be one of several Scotts that I had known previously.

Advertisement

Scott I saw the ad for Dinner With Cupid on Facebook. Who knows, could I meet Mr. Right?

Mike I probably obsessed a bit about what to wear. Four outfits later . . .

Scott I relaxed before getting dressed. I was more excited than nervous.

Mike I thought he was handsome, but did not feel a physical attraction. I noticed he wore a sports coat and pants, while I was wearing shorts and a casual dress shirt. No judgments, just an observation.

Scott I found Mike to be attractive with a nice smile. I was surprised that he was dressed so casually for a dinner date. He had on shorts. I myself specifically dressed in pants and wore a suit jacket over my shirt.

WEAR IT WELL

Mike [He seemed] at ease, friendly and engaging. He made fun of his Massachusetts accent, which made me laugh.

Scott I learned that he was single, owned his own home, and liked to travel. He was talkative and charming.

Mike He told me about the personal growth journey that he has been on, which I really respected. He had attended a retreat at Easton Mountain, which is a retreat center near Albany founded by gay men. I was on the board of directors for years and am always happy to hear when people have positive healing experiences there.

Advertisement

Scott I got the impression that he was “going through the motions” and not really connecting. He did not share any personal details about himself. It all seemed a little scripted.

Mike We ordered chorizo empanadas, lobster tacos, shrimp with grits, and crab taquitos. Everything was delicious; however, the lobster was a bit overcooked.

Scott Mike asked what I liked and didn’t like, and proceeded to order for both of us. I didn’t have much input. The food and service were excellent.

Mike I thought he was a super nice guy but did not feel chemistry. It’s important that a potential partner be concerned about the state of the world. I mentioned that I worked with several nonprofits and he didn’t follow up with questions about them.

Scott He prefers structure and I tend to be more of a “go with the flow” kind of guy.

STYLISH EXIT

Mike At the end of dinner, he did ask me what I thought and I told him I was feeling more of a friendship situation. He said he would like to be friends and asked for my number, which I gave him.

Scott He couldn’t get to his train fast enough. I was a gentleman and walked him to the station. We said goodbye with a friendly hug.

Advertisement

Mike No, but I may hang out with him again as friends.

Scott No, he said he was not interested.

POST-MORTEM

Mike / B+

Scott / B-







