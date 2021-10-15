Celebrate the 13th annual Boston Asian American Film Festival, which will be held virtually and feature an array of features, documentaries, and shorts. The opening night film, A Tale of Three Chinatowns, explores the survival of urban ethnic neighborhoods, including Boston’s Chinatown, and will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers. Tickets start at $10. baaff.org

Thursday

Art and Identity

Embark on a tour of Jeffrey Gibson’s artwork at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln. Senior curator Sarah Montross will guide visitors through Gibson’s exhibit, Infinite Indigenous Queer Love, and examine how his queer identity and Choctaw-Cherokee heritage influence his work. 6 p.m. Free for members, $18 for nonmembers. thetrustees.org

Friday

Halloween Fun

Join Acting Mayor Kim Janey at the Boston Common Frog Pond for the inaugural Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival, featuring a variety of festive family activities. Attendees can watch live performances from the Boston Circus Guild, walk through a haunted house, and explore a Lego pumpkin patch. Free. 5 p.m. boston.gov

Friday

Keeping Traditions Alive

Rumbarroco brings its eclectic musical fusion to the Church of the Covenant on Newbury Street. The band will explore Afro-Latin cultural traditions throughout Bolivia, Peru, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, all while raising money for humanitarian projects in Latin America. Tickets start at $5. 7 p.m. rumbarroco.org

Friday-Sunday

Orchids Galore

Gardening enthusiasts will feel at home at the Massachusetts Orchid Society’s World of Orchids: The Caribbean show, an annual showcase of Caribbean orchid varietals. Tour plant displays and shop for specialty orchids, gardening supplies, and orchid-themed art at the Sons of Italy in Winchester. Free for members, $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required. massorchid.org

