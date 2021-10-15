I have come to know these hues too well. They have inhabited the space I inhabit. Not only have they defined my internal life, they have tinged my interactions with the world, including those closest to me.

Grief, as I have learned over the last few years, is like a stained-glass window in my mind, imbuing every ray of light with different shades of sadness.

Until now, I have spoken little about my father’s illness. I’ve kept even my closest friends at a distance, privy only to selective conversations. How can I begin to explain the struggle? My friends can’t see what my father is fighting. Only recently did my immediate family even gain the language to describe what was happening: Dementia.

Anyone whose loved one has struggled with a neurological disease knows this well: It is uniquely cruel in its ability to remove parts of a person with stunning precision, slowly. And it doesn’t just erode the person you know and love, though that is the hardest part. It also takes from you, and all those who love that person. It sends you on a journey you never wanted, one that, for me, has been fraught with grief, guilt, and confusion.

But for those of us who look out at the world through the windows of grief, I’ve also come to believe it is not the only view we have access to.

A Confession: For the life of me, I can’t remember what my father was like when he was healthy.

I have witnessed him change over time. It was fast in some ways, and excruciatingly slow in others. Some moments would slip through his grasp; everyday tasks now took Herculean effort. I have tried to remember him when he was a man who could share a moment with me, when the routine of relationship was still automatic, but those memories have grown clouded. A degenerative illness has a way of obscuring what came before it.

Instead, I now know him from what ails him, and what he is courageously trying to overcome. The guilt I feel about forgetting the man who raised me is matched only by the anger of having to grieve three times: for what I wished were true, for what is happening, and for what, in some uncertain future, will no longer be.

For years, I had waited for medical confirmation of what I feared: What I knew of this person I love, and the reasons I love him, had been under persistent and consistent threat.

I have tried to perform the duties ascribed to a “good son,” though I sometimes believe there is no such thing. I’ve learned more about the human brain than I ever thought possible, simply so I could understand what my father might be experiencing, thinking, or trying to communicate.

What is lost to an unreasonable disease that has no cure? Anything you took for granted.

A friend, who at the time was reading about stoic philosophy, once mentioned to me memento mori, a Latin phrase meaning that one should remember their own mortality. We were in my apartment, and I looked away at my bookshelf, remarking that some of us don’t have to remember the things we are constantly reminded of.

My father’s death doesn’t frighten me. No one, not even a parent, is too important to die. What frightens me is how many different ways I’ve expected, anticipated, and prepared for it. I have made myself vigilant to a reality that has yet to arrive, and along the way I have overcorrected and ignored what living in the present actually requires. And this has taken up a space that should be reserved for love.

Grief comes in waves and moments. It is everywhere, and can emanate from anything. The weight it brings is difficult to measure, and the consequences are felt by anyone who has taken on the responsibility of care.

Last winter, 70 percent of parents and caregivers looking after adults reported experiencing adverse mental health symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Caring for a loved one under normal circumstances is difficult enough. Doing so during a pandemic can quickly become unbearable.

I have been embarrassed by grief’s lingering and frequent disruptions, as if it were an ever-present houseguest who jumps all over my furniture and breaks all the dishes, no matter who is coming to visit.

And yet the deeper cost is how the mental structures I have built to contain my grief have led to tendencies I did not know I had in me.

Often, I disappear.

My capacity to leave, or at the very least create distance, has been built on two pillars: being overwhelmed by the scope of grief, and knowing I may not be able to articulate why I feel it. I have been proud of myself for taking the necessary steps not to be consumed by what others may not see.

A friend remarked that they had felt a distinctive coldness from me. It was not personal, they said, but it manifested in small things: less interest in time spent together, last-minute cancellations, and prolonged stretches of silence.

I was around, but unavailable in moments of my own life. What is harder to grasp, is how routinely these moments could compound, making gaps friends remember that I may not.

Sometimes, my friend said, I seemed to disappear altogether, only to reappear much later.

These stained-glass windows: Not only do they alter the light coming into me, they block the light trying to get out.

I often find myself struggling to communicate. This is unnerving, because words are where I go to make sense of what is around me. It’s not the words that are missing, but the usual relationship among them. What’s left is disconnection. Fragments.

These difficulties are almost always tied to a facet of grief; if I am unable to speak about it, it is often due to not knowing where the grief is located, or what the full weight of it will be when it arrives. How can you talk about what you don’t understand?

For many, the reopening of cities came before we were collectively prepared to open ourselves back up to each other. Some masks are much harder to remove.

When you’ve been in a long-term relationship with grief, intimacy is what suffers.

If I was to take an inventory of loves lost or neglected, I would see a clear pattern that people were competing, unintentionally and often without knowledge, with my grief. My friends were not spared from that.

With no words to be found, I expressed myself either in inaction or withdrawal. Both became comfortable responses — non-responses — to things I did not understand. What often replaces what is unsaid is a tyranny of pleasantries and euphemisms. Quips and one-liners about what will change, and how to remain positive. Disclosing what has grieved me feels disorienting, but I think it is the only way.

Grief’s greatest trick has been convincing me that being open would cost too much. I don’t believe that anymore.

I know the borders in my life cannot remain closed as a means of protecting what was meant to be shared.

I like to think I am better than I have been, with much more to learn, but a catalog of experiences to call upon. Grief is still a presence, of course, but I am finding new ways to go outside into the light, instead of only looking through the windows.

Sometimes, there are people who help. It may be an invitation to lunch, or the sharing of a memory. Their impact is subtle and simple, but brings new air and much needed perspective. They help me remember, slowly, the songs that my heart used to sing. I haven’t always been available to their voices coaxing me back. But they have kept calling me, regardless.

What I need is to find new ways of being outside and present in places where the only requirement is that I simply exist, cracks and scars included. In that universe, friends run their fingers over the scars, and ask, “What happened?” And I answer, “Let me tell you about it.” I am trying build a home in that space.

Friends, as I have learned, are those who have seen me struggling with what I am used to carrying, and gently remind me that it is OK to not bring that with you. Theirs is not a connection of obligation but instead of choice, in all the dynamic and mundane forms that it takes.

To be seen and known, especially by those who have stayed when they had reason to leave, is a joy. Friends choose to love us regardless, and through that, all the necessary transformations can take root. There are few things as audacious as someone choosing to move through life with you, and I have found no asset with returns better than love that abides. It changes everything.

Jonathan Jackson is a writer and an entrepreneur.




