1 Walsh plucked the Cotton & Quill plum velvet sofa and the pineapple print slipper chairs opposite it from the showroom during a trade show, knowing they would work well with the client’s great-grandmother’s antique bar. Throw pillows in fuchsia velvet, leopard print velvet, and ikat linen add a sumptuous layer.

Lauren Walsh designs a lot of coastal-style rooms with shades of blue. This space, however, was inspired by her clients’ trip to England. “We call it the London Lounge,” Walsh says. “They use it as an office and a place to unwind with a fancy cocktail.” To conjure the luxe vibe, Walsh combined rich colors, playful motifs, and reflective finishes. “People always ask where she is during Zoom calls because it looks like she’s in a bar or hotel lounge,” Walsh says.

2 Glossy wallpaper with an embossed crocodile pattern covers the ceiling. “The client loves animal prints, so once I showed her this she was adamant about incorporating it,” Walsh says.

3 The Visual Comfort flush-mount light sparkles at the top of the low-ceilinged room without blocking sight lines.

4 The Schumacher Feathers wallpaper is an interesting backdrop that doesn’t compete with the colors, patterns, and textures of the furnishings, art, and accessories. Black trim makes the wallpaper pop and embroidered drapery with raw fringe detailing softens that wall.

5 When COVID hit, Walsh placed the burlwood waterfall-edge desk in the corner so the owner could use the room as an office. Worlds Away stools echo the shape of the desk and offer extra seating.

6 The acrylic cocktail table keeps the center of the room feeling airy and lets the textured, cut-pile rug from The Rug Merchant in Rockland peek through.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.