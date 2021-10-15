The September 26 special issue was the best Globe Magazine ever. I had forgotten some of the Spotlight stories and just marveled at how great the reporting has been and what an impact it has had on the city and the state. [Spotlight director] Tom McCarthy said what I was thinking when reading the magazine: With the demise and diminishment of local papers, who knows what is going on in some of our smaller cities and towns? The Roman poet Juvenal wrote, “Who will guard the guards themselves?” We need to support our local papers, even if they are hanging on by trimmed fingernails.

Jerry Morris

Marshfield

Spotlight was my primary reason for becoming a subscriber to The Boston Globe. The reporting is amazing. I would love to know more about the work that goes into the investigations.

Candace Y.A. Montague

Washington, D.C.

Spotlight’s investigative reporting — which resulted in exposing corrupt, fraudulent, morally repulsive, and even criminal behavior — resulted in Pulitzer Prizes well earned for the past 50 years. However, today the light from Spotlight has gone out. Investigative journalism could and should be focused on the current federal administration. National debt, reckless spending proposals, the Southern border, inflation, election integrity, and corruption are just a few of the areas that need investigation.

Lawrence Smetana

Boston

Your magazine retrospective on pedophile priests (“The Top 15 Spotlight Investigations of All Time: ‘Abuse in the Catholic Church’”) was an injustice to their victims and a disservice to a monumental work of journalism by Spotlight. It failed to sufficiently remind readers it was, [as the Spotlight series revealed,] former Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Bernard Law who aided and abetted the scandal on his watch, and was subsequently reassigned to a prestigious basilica in Rome by John Paul II.

Charles Messina

Osprey, Florida

Huzzah! What a wonderful look back on Spotlight, and especially all the journalists and editors who did the research, the legwork it took to get the “real” story, and then really explained it in a simple, straightforward way. Thank you Boston Globe, for great stories for 50 years!

Barbara McDonald

Weymouth

Tom McCarthy’s interview contribution to the Globe Magazine’s Spotlight retrospective, in which he claims to have gotten “our facts right” in the movie Spotlight, does not hold up to the light of scrutiny. In an opinion piece in the Arizona Daily Star, former Globe publisher Richard Gilman criticized the film for taking liberties that served its purposes. “Words are put in people’s mouths. Certain scenes, notably a dramatic showdown that two members of the Spotlight team have with an attorney who represents victims, never occurred....Injustices are done.” After the movie came out, prominent victims’ attorney Eric MacLeish described how it painted him in the exact opposite manner from his actions to support victims. The movie also presented a false portrayal of me and my actions in the scene involving Boston College High School that resulted in the movie producers having to issue a public statement admitting they had fabricated dialogue for the sake of dramatic effect. In a movie that claims to be based on actual events, the BC High scene contains manufactured dialogue, a fictitious character, a fabricated confrontation with Globe reporters, and statements that directly contradict the actual news coverage that appeared in the Globe. The tragedy of Spotlight is that a movie that depicts the ultimate human betrayal — priestly abuse of children — did not need fictionalization or dramatization. Including these fabrications may have made the movie more entertaining, but they undermine its credibility and do a disservice to the victims who deserved to have their stories told, free from the inaccuracy and maliciousness that I will forever associate with Spotlight.

Jack Dunn

Associate vice president and spokesman at Boston College

Speaking Out

Thanks to Anita Hill for her thoughtful Perspective (“We Can’t Leave It to the Next Generation to End Sexual Harassment,” September 26). People in workplaces and institutions throughout this country are afraid to speak out for fear of retaliation from superiors who place career aspirations over simply doing what is right. Until there are greater legal protections for whistle-blowers, my fear is that sexual harassment and sexual mistreatment will continue to be, essentially, ignored.

Kevin L. Fox

Maynard

Hill reminds us that we all have a responsibility to hold those individuals responsible when they chose to ignore sexual harassment, or consciously try to cover up sexual violence.

buffyscott

Fair-Weather Friends?

Kudos to Marianne Jacobbi for an excellent Perspective that mirrors my experience (“Has Friendship Changed Forever?” September 19). I have let go of these one-sided friendships in which I do most of the connecting. With [the pandemic’s] life and death issues facing us, I can no longer excuse these. I have made new friends as well and strengthened acquaintances, especially for those who are always ready for a hike or a ride to Boston to explore the Greenway.

Junesunshine

There are a lot of people that I liked and respected who I respect a lot less now, and some I respect and like a lot more.

Improvr

Assumed Name

My wife’s name is Karen (Miss Conduct, September 19). When I first introduced her to the [meme] she was more bemused than offended. She definitely understands that it’s just a word, not a slur aimed at any real woman named Karen.

sbrooks103

My name is Karen. I’m actually pleased when someone asks how I’m handling [having that name]. I’m not handling it well. When I’m asked my name for takeout orders, etc., I respond, “Unfortunately, it’s KAREN.” People are always sympathetic.

Habsgirl

When this Karen thing started it referred to women who acted in a certain way, but it’s morphed to include any woman who speaks up. I heard a co-worker refer to a patient’s visitor as a “Karen” recently when, in reality, the woman was legitimately advocating for a family member/hospital patient. It’s turned into yet another way to stifle women’s voices.

MargaretMeldrew

My name is John. Everything from a saint to a toliet. I’ve learned to live with it.

Sivermetimbers

