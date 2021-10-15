CONDO FEE $365 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This gut-renovated penthouse unit crowns a recently converted 1900 three-decker, and features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and central air with exposed ductwork. In the open living area, a staircase with cable railings ascends to a skylight door hatch, which opens to a private roof deck with 360-degree city views. The kitchen has quartz counters, Shaker cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Past the laundry and utility closet in back is a private deck. Two bedrooms and a bath branch off from the main living area, while the primary bedroom in front boasts bay windows and an en suite bath with step-in shower and patterned floor tiles. CONS No off-street parking; listed square footage is estimated and includes basement storage.

The exterior of 116 Bennington Street #3, East Boston. JS O'Connor

Elevated Boston Team, Elevated Realty, 617-729-2761, elevatedboston.com

$1,150,000

117 SUMMER STREET #1 / WALTHAM

The living room of 117 Summer Street #1, Waltham. Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,200

CONDO FEE $200 a month

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3.5

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Located just a few blocks from Moody Street, this is a new construction town house. Step into a wide-open living area with wood floors, fireplace, and recessed lighting. Sliders in the dining area lead to a stone patio and yard; the kitchen includes quartz counters and an oversized island. At left, a big, tiled mudroom (with nearby half bath) leads to the two-car garage. Up the sleek steel-rail staircase, the primary bedroom includes twin walk-in closets, a geometric wood accent wall, and spacious en suite bath with a double vanity and a step-in shower. Two more bedrooms, a modern bath, and a laundry room complete the second floor. The finished basement holds a fourth bedroom and bath. CONS Photos reflect the staged model unit next door.

The exterior of 117 Summer Street #1, Waltham. Handout

Massis Khoumjian, Coldwell Banker, 781-888-5363, Massis.Khoumjian@NEmoves.com

