A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing the street with his family in Taunton Friday evening, police said.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was crossing near 43 Plain St. when he slipped and fell backward into the path of a 2006 Nissan Sentra at about 6:30 p.m., Taunton police said in a statement. He was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.