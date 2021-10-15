Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man died following a reported assault in Lawrence Friday morning, the Essex district attorney’s office said.
Lawrence police responded to a report of an assault and battery in progress at 205 Broadway at 9:44 a.m., the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement. A man, whose identity was not released, was taken from the scene to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No further information was immediately available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.