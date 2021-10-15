The state Division for Children, Youth, and Families reported to authorities on Thursday that Elijah “Eli” Lewis was missing, the statement said, noting that “Elijah was never reported missing to authorities prior to this time.”

New Hampshire authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 5-year-old boy from Merrimack, N.H., who may have been missing for as long as six months, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for 5-year-old Elijah Lewis (seen here in May 2020) of Merrimack, N.H.

The office said Elijah was “last seen by independent individuals approximately six months ago.”

Authorities are also looking for the child’s mother, Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, who may be with a man named Joseph Stapf, 30. The two are believed to be driving a red or maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra truck with N.H. license plate JOJOD78, the statement said.

Police are seeking to speak with Danielle Dauphinais (at left in photo from January 2020) and Joseph Stapf (right, photo taken in 2019) about Dauphinais's 5-year-old son, Elijah Lewis, who was reported missing by the state Division of Children, Youth and Families on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. New Hampshire Attorney General's office

After DCYF reported that Elijah was missing, the Merrimack Police Department immediately opened an investigation with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police and Department of Justice, the statement said.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts or that of Dauphinais or Stapf are asked to call the Merrimack Police Department at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Kelly Healey can be reached at kelly.a.healey@dos.nh.gov.

